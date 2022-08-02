Pre-Snap Reads 8/2: Coby Bryant shining at Seahawks training camp

Seahawks News

Do the Seahawks have a better supporting cast than the Broncos?

1244: The rundown of a Week 1 showdown

Seattle Seahawks Camp: New Expectations Come With New Defensive Coordinator - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have a new leader of the defense, and it's raised expectations on the field.

Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Missing their energetic head coach, Seattle's entire coaching staff aimed to pick up the slack without Pete Carroll during a practice that largely was dominated by Jamal Adams and the defense. Reporter Corbin Smith shares several takeaways from Monday's fourth camp session at the VMAC.

Seahawks camp observations: Geno Smith, Drew Lock struggle; Coby Bryant shines - The Athletic

Seattle will have its first padded practice Tuesday.

Well, it’s time to face the quarterback facts « Seahawks Draft Blog

Although I’ve often spoken of a willingness to just ‘roll with what they’ve got’ at quarterback, I also have a small confession to make.

A Big Day For The Defense & Other Observations From Practice No. 4 Of Seahawks Training Camp

News and notes from the fourth practice of 2022 Seahawks camp.

Monday Round-Up: Remembering NBA Legend & Former Sonics Coach Bill Russell

Bill Russell, an NBA all-time great and advocate for social justice who later in his career coached the Sonics, died Sunday at the age of 88.

DK Metcalf sheds light on why he's happy to still be with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf told Wyman and Bob why "it was just an easy decision at the end of the day" to sign an extension.

Bumpus: What the Seahawks need from Tyler Lockett this season - Seattle Sports

While DK Metcalf has gotten the headlines this offseason, Michael Bumpus says the Seahawks still need Tyler Lockett in a big way.

Seahawks 2022 training camp: 10 takeaways from Monday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks were back at work today at the VMAC after getting Sunday off. It was an eventful day at the team facility, with roster moves, big returns and one very notable absence all part of the story.

NFC West News

Replacing Whit: How L.A. Rams' Joe Noteboom Hopes To Fill Void at Left Tackle - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Joe Noteboom will be the first to take reps at left tackle for the Rams following Andrew Whitworth's retirement.

Training camp hot seat: 5 players Rams could cut, 5 they could sign - Turf Show Times

Latest on whom Los Angeles might add and subtract to its roster

2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Cardinals have a great safety room heading into the season - Revenge of the Birds

As the Arizona Cardinals get ready to kick into high gear at training camp, we know one of the strengths of the team is the safety position.

K1 and K2’s Texas Two Step - Revenge of the Birds

When Kyler Murray said this week that "I am not a 6’7" and 240 pounder who can throw the ball 95 yards," it got me to thinking about how realistic it is for Kyler to be expected to go through...

Arizona Cardinals Camp Observations: Big Day for Defense with Kyler Murray Sidelined - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Budda Baker and Byron Murphy Jr. had interceptions in the end zone during the Arizona Cardinals' open practice Monday.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Runs for his Life - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from Day 5 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance spent most of the morning running for his life.

49ers training camp Day 5 recap: Trey Lance looks better; but so does the defense - Niners Nation

The defensive line continues to give the 49ers offense fits

5 questions for 49ers training camp: Will Shanahan run Trey Lance too often? - Niners Nation

San Francisco is poised for big things

Around The NFL

What’s next for Joe Burrow? Bengals’ star QB poised to join NFL’s greats - The Athletic

A shredded knee marred his rookie season, but he made it to the Super Bowl as an encore. He heads into Year 3 looking to take another step.

Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games: Live updates - The Athletic

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in line to be suspended six games in the 2022 season for violating terms of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Matthew Stafford, Najee Harris manage minor stings

For most teams, the pads went on for the first time Monday. Check out the top videos and notes from around NFL training camps.

Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

The Panthers announced Monday that second-year CB Jaycee Horn (foot) was activated from the PUP list. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

Nick Shook provides a primer on this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, including a look at the activities planned to mark Saturday's ceremony in Canton.

Reports: Chiefs LT Orlando Brown to report, sign franchise tender - National Football Post

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown plans to be back on the field with his teammates this week, ESPN reported.

If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson’s football future in its hands.

By Sue Robinson's own findings, it's hard to feel Deshaun Watson's conduct was 'non-violent'

Imagine you’re at an ATM near your home. You’re headed to your niece’s high school graduation party and want to put some cash in her card. As soon as you let go of the door of the bank lobby and step back onto the sidewalk, you’re approached by a larger, imposing person who demands the money you just withdrew.