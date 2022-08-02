Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 5 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is underway!

We’ve reached the fifth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed will be at the top of the page just before 2:50 PM PT.

Of note today is that this is the first padded practice, so we’re getting a little closer to simulating actual football. Preseason football begins on August 13th for the Seahawks.

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:30 PM - Military Day

Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM -

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice