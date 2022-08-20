Pre-Snap Reads 8/20: Do the Seahawks suck?

Seahawks News

Why the Seahawks don't suck, even if they are terrible

Seaside Joe 1262, 8/19/22: It's all in the context

'Different Level': Pete Carroll on How Seattle Seahawks DB Coby Bryant Stood Out - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In a loss full of Seattle mistakes, Bryant set himself apart from the pack.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith struggles vs. Bears, and he’s not alone - The Athletic

The Smith-led offense started slow Thursday for the second straight preseason game. This time, though, it never picked up.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks quarterback Jacob Eason Gets A Chance To Shine In Front Of Family & Friends

Quarterback Jacob Eason, who is from Lake Stevens, saw his first game action for the Seahawks in Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Bears.

Video thoughts on the Chicago pre-season game « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks were really, really, really bad against Chicago

That Smith's outing wasn't worst part of loss to Bears is bad for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith's stats vs the Bears weren't pretty, and that that wasn't the worst part of the Seahawks' loss is alarming, Stacy Rost says.

Huard: Cross, Seahawks rookies 'ate a huge slice of humble pie' vs Bears - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks had a poor showing against the Bears and Brock Huard thought the rookies, especially Charles Cross, struggled.

Here’s where the Seahawks’ quarterback competition stands with one week left in preseason

Drew Lock has remained sick.

NFC West News

Aaron Donald Reveals Ernest Jones as Los Angeles Rams Player Who Has Benefited Most from Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wagner agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams in March.

Los Angeles Rams cuts: 8 recently-drafted players who are on the bubble - Turf Show Times

It’s crunch time for some players picked by Les Snead in the draft

Arizona Cardinals Trace McSorley Preseason Winning Streak - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Trace McSorley played in five of the Ravens’ NFL-record 21-game preseason winning streak and will start for the Cardinals Sunday against Baltimore.

Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 5.5 Receiving Touchdowns in 2022? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

George Kittle has the ability to put up astronomical numbers, but his health has limited him. Can he tally over five touchdowns this season for the 49ers?

49ers News: Fred Warner incites another chippy practice - Niners Nation

49ers LB Fred Warner led a chippy practice against the Vikings

Around The NFL

Deshaun Watson can’t decide between accountability and innocence — Andscape

I’m not sure that Deshaun Watson gets it. Seventeen months and 24 accusers later, Watson has received what on the surface appears to be a considerable sentence.…

Six completions, six receivers: Patrick Mahomes' opening drive offers glimpse of Chiefs' 2022 passing offense - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN

Without Tyreek Hill on the field, Kansas City will likely move the ball around more this season. Which receivers are primed for big roles?

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over Ickey Ekwonu and the Panthers.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

2022 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

Jeffri Chadiha ranks all eight divisions entering the 2022 NFL season. Could this year's AFC West be the best division in NFL history? Can the NFC West's Rams fend off the rest of the conference and reach a second straight Super Bowl?

NFL preseason roundup: Mac Jones, Pats top Panthers - National Football Post

New England quarterback Mac Jones completed half of his eight passes for 61 yards as the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 on Friday in a preseason game at Foxborough, Mass.

Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott’s had his best training camp

Injuries to CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have added to an already long list of questions about the Cowboys receiving corps heading into the 2022 season, but they don’t have any questions about their quarterback.

Why did NFL settle with Deshaun Watson? Look at the team owners

As terms of the Deshaun Watson disciplinary settlement became public Thursday, an NFL executive familiar with the Cleveland Browns quarterback posed a question that is bound to linger in the ensuing months.