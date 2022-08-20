SB Nation Reacts: Not much debating Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s Seahawks Reacts Survey pertained just to the Pittsburgh Steelers game, and something tells me I do not need to do a survey for anything from the Chicago Bears dumpster fire of a performance. We had two questions posed to readers and the results were decisive.

Unlike on Thursday, we got to see both Geno Smith and Drew Lock against the Steelers. Smith’s drives yielded 10 points but the one touchdown was in the two-minute drill off a short field. Even with the late turnover by Lock, he still engineered back-to-back touchdown drives in his first two series as a member of the Seahawks. We wanted to know which QB looked more impressive, and I think an 89-11 margin says it all.

Perhaps we’ll see one more instance of Lock vs. Smith in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but Lock is dealing with COVID-19 and apparently it’s hitting him hard, so football is secondary to his health at the moment.

Unlike the Bears game, there was a lot of positive play from the rookies that had Seahawks fans excited. Boye Mafe had a couple of sacks, Charles Cross and Abe Lucas looked outstanding as offensive tackles, and we got to see some reps for corners Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. I personally had Cross as the best performer last Saturday, but understandably Mafe took top honors.

We’ll probably give the Reacts Survey a week off after what transpired on Thursday, then produce a beefed up survey once the Cowboys game is finished.