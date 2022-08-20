Seahawks come into compliance well ahead of Tuesday roster cuts deadline

The Seattle Seahawks fell to 0-2 on the preseason Thursday night in their 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in a game that did not inspire confidence in a lot of fans. However, the team still has one final preseason tune up left to work out the kinks and gain some on field experience for the significant number of young, inexperienced players on the roster. That finale will be Friday when the team travels to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys, however, prior to that the team is required to move on from five players prior to 4 PM New York Time on Tuesday.

The team has wasted no time making the necessary cuts, waiving four undrafted free agents and a player added as an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

The @Seahawks made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 80 players. https://t.co/FfahPcVr8E — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 20, 2022

Joel Iyiegbuniwe is likely the biggest surprise of the group, as he had logged 1,214 special teams snaps for the Bears during his four seasons in the windy city, but apparently the team felt comfortable enough in its other special teams acquisitions this offseason. The four undrafted free agents waived were Bubba Bolden, Cade Brewer, Matt Gotel and Elijah Jones.