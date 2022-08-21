Pre-Snap Reads 8/21: Seahawks trim roster down to 80 players

Seahawks News

Seahawks announce 5 roster cuts well ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Seaside Joe 1263: Competitions at safety, linebacker, and cornerback became a little more clear

After 'Whirlwind' Week, Jacob Eason Emerges as Rare Bright Spot in Seahawks Exhibition Loss to Bears - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While he missed on a handful of throws, particularly in the red zone, Eason put together a stellar outing on a night where Seattle's offense struggled to find any traction, potentially putting himself on the map for other teams needing quarterback depth.

Can Mike Jackson Make Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The young cornerback has made the most of his extra reps with others out due to injury and is pushing to lock up a spot on the 2022 Seahawks roster.

PHOTOS: Eye On The Hawks - Preseason Week 2 vs. Bears

Go behind the scenes with team photographer Rod Mar as he shares moments from preseason week two vs. the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2022 at Lumen Field.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: O-line has been most impressive unit - Seattle Sports

The play of the Seahawks' offensive line this offseason has really caught the eye of former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus.

Pete Carroll on Seahawks’ 2nd preseason loss: ‘We’ll learn from this’

The Seattle Seahawks were manhandled Thursday night in front of the 12th Man and a national audience when they fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears. Mistakes were made on both sides of the ball.

Answering your questions after the Seahawks' loss to the Bears in Week 2 of preseason

And while there are all the usual caveats — none of the team’s starters in the secondary has yet to play nor has middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks and running back Rashaad Penny, and the top three receivers heading into camp have played a combined six snaps — it’s worth remembering that the Seahawks in the early days of the Pete Carroll era used to dominate the preseason.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens Bold Predictions: Will the Ravens streak end? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals hope to end the Ravens' 21-game preseason winning streak. Who will be the key to winning the game?

Red Rain Podcast: Talking Watson, QBs, Greedy Williams to ARI Trade Rumors with Special Guest Barry Shuck of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature - Revenge of the Birds

We welcome Barry Shuck as our special guest to today’s podcast.

Fully healthy Nick Bosa is ready for monster year with 49ers - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Bosa is coming into the 2022 season looking and feeling better than he ever has in his 49ers career, which could result in big money soon.

ESPN’s Chris Canty predicts 49ers will reach the Super Bowl this year - Niners Nation

The 49ers hype train is approaching light speed.

49ers news: Interceptions were the difference in Niners 17-7 win - Niners Nation

Both interceptions happened when the ball started on San Francisco’s 29-yard line

49ers Rookies Show out in 17-7 Win Against the Vikings - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Many of the rookies from the 49ers put on an impressive display in the 17-7 win against the Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams Cut 5 Players After Houston Texans Loss: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

Los Angeles Rams preseason: Stock Up, Stock Down after loss to Texans - Turf Show Times

Another night for Lance McCutcheon, a struggle for the backup offensive line

Rams G Logan Bruss (knee) to miss 2022 season - National Football Post

Los Angeles Rams rookie guard Logan Bruss will miss the season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during Friday’s night preseason contest against the Houston Texans.

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

NFL preseason roundup: Bills rout Broncos behind QB trio - National Football Post

Josh Allen made his preseason debut and Case Keenum completed 16 of 18 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a dominant 42-15 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden blocked it.