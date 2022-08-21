Injury Update: Seahawks likely to face Cowboys without both second round picks

When Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft arrives, fans and observers felt the Seattle Seahawks added two potential playmakers in selecting outside linebacker Boye Mafe and running back Ken Walker III back to back early in the second round. Mafe would be able to help a pass rush that has failed to consistently get to the quarterback in recent seasons, while Walker could provide depth and home run potential behind 2018 first round pick Rashaad Penny.

Unfortunately, Walker suffered a hernia during the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after undergoing a procedure to repair the hernia is expected out until at least Week 1. Then, Thursday against the Chicago Bears Mafe briefly left the game with a shoulder injury before later returning. However, according to head coach Pete Carroll, the severity and nature of Mafe’s injury now require further assessment and he is unlikely to play in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Carroll: RB Ken Walker is still tender after hernia surgery and there's no timetable for his return. He'd previously said he expected Walker back for Week 1, so that seems like a potentially significant update. OLB Boye Mafe has a shoulder strain. Likely won't be back this week. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 21, 2022

While it is certainly discouraging for fans to not have two of the top three picks from the spring available for the preseason finale, at the end of the day it’s still preseason and getting both Mafe and Walker healthy and ready to go for the regular season is obviously far more important.