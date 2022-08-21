Drew Lock returns to practice, will “play a lot” against Cowboys

More than five months since the Seattle Seahawks traded nine time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a bevy of draft picks and a trio of players and Seattle is still working through its offseason quarterback competition. Since the competition began in the spring Geno Smith has been in the lead, with Drew Lock working to close the gap on a veteran who already had a full season and three games of starting experience in the Hawks system.

Smith got the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener, and the plan was to allow Lock an opportunity to show what he could do against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the preseason, however, that plan was derailed by Lock’s COVID diagnosis. That, of course, allowed Smith the opportunity to start for a second game in a row against Chicago, and left fans wondering if they would get an opportunity to see Lock at all during the preseason.

While speaking with reporters after practice on Sunday Carroll wouldn’t commit to either quarterback starting in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but did off that Lock would “play a lot” during the game.

Pete Carroll says they are still working out the plan for this week but says Drew Lock will “play a lot” at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/KTyAuQPy3G — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 21, 2022

What exactly “a lot” means when translated from Petespeak to English is anyone’s guess, but on Sunday the pair split time with the rest of the first team offense during practice.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks are now on to getting all the starters ready for the regular season. Development of training camp is over.



Geno Smith, Drew Lock alternated series quarterbacking the first offense today. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/IQXlBLMn7V — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

This is effectively the end of training camp, as final roster cuts to 53 are due by 4 PM New York Time a week from Tuesday, and Monday marks three weeks until the Hawks host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to open the regular season.