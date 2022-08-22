Pre-Snap Reads 8/22: Drew Lock back at practice

Seahawks News

Seahawks Sunday training camp notes: Drew Lock, Dee Eskridge make their practice returns

Seaside Joe 1264, 8/21/22: "Robert Quinn who??" - Seahawks rookie Charles Cross

Observations From Seahawks 13th Training Camp Practice: Bo Melton Coming On Strong - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Showcasing his speed and explosiveness, Melton took the top off of Seattle's first-string defense as a signature highlight in Seattle's final open camp practice. Reporter Corbin Smith details everything that transpired at the VMAC in Sunday's session.

Grading Seattle Seahawks 2022 Draft Class Midway Through Training Camp, Preseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's still early in the process, but so far, Seattle's 2022 draft class has lived up to expectations with several rookies already pushing for starting spots. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his first progress report of the season taking a peek at how each of the nine players have performed thus far.

Drew Lock Is Back & Other Observations From Practice No. 15 Of Seahawks Training Camp

Notes and observations from Sunday’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

A “Really Positive” Update On Damien Lewis & Other Seahawks Injury News

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll following Sunday’s practice.

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock back at practice after exiting COVID isolation, set to play 'a lot' in preseason finale

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock returned to practice Sunday after his bout with COVID-19 and will play "a lot" in the team's preseason finale Friday against the Cowboys, coach Pete Carroll said.

Seahawks waive Matt Gotel from Lakes HS among five moves to get roster down to 80

The NFL is a cold business.

NFC West News

Young & Promising Los Angeles Rams Secondary Shows Room for Growth in Preseason Loss To Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

It was live and die by the young LA secondary for coach Sean McVay and the Rams Friday night.

Rams must find highs in the lows of a preseason loss to the Texans - Turf Show Times

Offensive mistakes ground Sean McVay’s high-flying attack

49ers Injury updates: Mike McGlinchey won’t practice this week; Shanahan calls Colton McKivitz ‘our starting right tackle’ - Niners Nation

Charvarius Ward should return to practice after the final preseason game

49ers news: 10 players who shined in the 49ers' win over the Vikings - Niners Nation

There was sill good performances despite 54 total players out on both sides

49ers Starters Will Play in Final Preseason Game Confirms Kyle Shanahan - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan confirms that the 49ers will play their starters in the preseason finale against the Texans.

Arizona Cardinals show late life in 24-17 loss to Baltimore Ravens - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals ran into the buzzsaw that is the best preseason football team of all-time as the Baltimore Ravens stretched their win streak to 22 consecutive preseason games.

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt out for preseason game, trip to Tennessee after testing positive for COVID-19

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt did not play in Sunday night's preseason game against the Ravens and will also miss Arizona's trip to Tennessee after testing positive for COVID-19.

Around The NFL

Why interest in Bears LB Roquan Smith around NFL was limited: Howe - The Athletic

Roquan Smith's ability and contract demands had a big effect on why there didn't seem to be much interest from rival teams in acquiring him.

QB Tom Brady to return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers early this week

Tom Brady is expected to return to the Bucs early this week, according to coach Todd Bowles. Brady has been away from the team to tend to "personal things" since Aug. 11.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

Gardner Minshew helps Eagles edge Browns - National Football Post

Gardner Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards to help the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 Sunday in a preseason game.

Josh Allen wrote funny message to Russell Wilson in jersey swap

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a funny message for Broncos counterpart Russell Wilson during Saturday's jersey swap.

Which team could be this season's Bengals and make a surprising Super Bowl run?

We like to buy the narrative of a team slowly climbing the hill, inching forward and using past playoff losses to finally reach a Super Bowl.

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.