Geno Smith takes all first team snaps for Seahawks offense in Monday practice

Just three weeks remain until the Seattle Seahawks host Russell Wilson and the rest of the Denver Broncos for the season opener of Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2022 season. In the five months and two weeks since the Hawks sent Wilson to the donkeys for a trio of players and a package of picks, one of the biggest questions for Seattle has been who would take over as the starting quarterback.

Fans have largely backed the new guy, Drew Lock, with very little support thrown behind Geno Smith following his performance in three plus games after Wilson busted his finger against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Lock, of course, had been slated to start in Week 2 of the preseason against the Chicago Bears prior to testing positive for COVID, and head coach Pete Carroll declined to name a starter for the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys when given a chance Sunday.

However, if who is working with the first team in practice is any indication of which quarterback will get the starting nod against the Cowboys, as all of the first team reps on Monday went to one quarterback.

Seahawks practice over for the day. Geno Smith took all snaps with number one offense, Drew Lock with number twos. pic.twitter.com/MW19zWQcJg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 22, 2022

So, it’s no guarantee about what to expect, but with Carroll noting Sunday that training camp is effectively over and it’s now time for the starters who will be on the field for Week 1 to start getting reps together, it’s possible the starter has been chosen, just not officially announced.