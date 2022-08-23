Pre-Snap Reads 8/23: Drew Lock might start on Friday at Dallas

Seahawks News

Geno Smith's contract is setup for him to be cut if he's not QB1

8/22/22: Smith's incentives to get paid are Seattle's incentives to re-work his contract...again. That's something no other writer has told you.

Vision Becomes Reality: DeeJay Dallas Poised For Bigger Role in Third Season With Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following the footsteps of his mentor Chris Carson and aiming to emulate the powerful runner, Dallas has taken a massive step forward in his third NFL training camp in large part due to how he sees the game.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Hints at 'Adjusted' Plan for QB Drew Lock; More Playing Time? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Will Lock get the start in Friday's preseason finale?

Seahawks roster bubble, Part 1: Logjam at WR leads questions on offense - The Athletic

Seattle has five or six WRs competing for one or two roster spots entering the final week of preseason. Decisions remain at RB and OL, too.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Top-10 At Receiver, Tight End & Safety In ESPN Position Rankings

ESPN’s Mike Clay reveals position group rankings for every NFL team, with the Seahawks ranking highly at several positions.

What ESPN's Mina Kimes will be watching closely with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes shared her outlook on the Seahawks and an NFC West rival when she joined Bump and Stacy on Monday.

Drew Lock returns to Seahawks QB battle after COVID case - Seattle Sports

Drew Lock returned to practice for the Seahawks on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and missing a preseason game.

Josh Jones, from cut 4 times in 2 years to Seahawks starter after having thyroid removed

Cut four times in two years, the newest member of the Seahawks’ changed defense is “reborn.”

Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson is 'going to surprise a lot of people'

He’s played fast, he’s played aggressive, and he’s played confident, so he’s had a fantastic camp. He kind of got a chance when the other guys were out, and he took full advantage of it. I have no problem with Michael on the field.

The Seahawks are preparing to embark on a long season of disappointment

The 2022 NFL season is likely to be one of the worst in a long time for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Voted No. 27 Player in NFL Top 100 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford has earned his spot near the top quarter of the NFL's top 100 players

Rams News: Where did Matthew Stafford rank in NFL’s Top 100 list? - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ signal caller played his best football last year when it mattered most

Rams injury news: LA should have confidence in Logan Bruss’ replacements - Turf Show Times

The development by Tremayne Anchrum is his third year should calm LA’s fears

Red Rain: BAL 24 ARI 17 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

In this episode, I discuss how well the team and the players fared at each position and pose some pressing roster questions that I hope you will try to answer in the comments section. I am...

Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Ravens - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Of the 86 players on the roster, 32 did not play against Baltimore, 19 of whom are projected starters.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 17 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Throws Three Interceptions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 17 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance threw three interceptions.

49ers news: 5 standout plays from the 49ers' win over the Minnesota Vikings - Niners Nation

A look at a handful of youngsters that stood out

Around The NFL

Can Terry McLaurin transform the Commanders? - The Athletic

Ron Rivera hails the star receiver as the ideal player, on and off the field, to change the culture in Washington.

NFL Quarterback Council 2022 - Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more

Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? We stacked the top 10 in 12 different areas.

Why the Ravens' Lamar Jackson is confident in his durability - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

Jackson reported to camp bigger and stronger, and he doesn't see last season's injury as a warning sign about his playing style.

NFL preseason Week 2 betting takeaways -- Bills look Super Bowl-ready, Ravens' historic dominance, Bucs battling injuries

Doug Kezirian offers his thoughts after Week 2 of the NFL preseason, including betting Tampa Bay's win total and looking at the Buffalo Bills as a potential Super Bowl favorite.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

The Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

Move the Sticks: Best, worst-case rookie scenarios, rookie projections

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy

Coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had a very unusual way of running Monday's training camp practice.

NFL teams are afraid to use cut blocks in practice. So why are they still allowed to use them in games?

In a matter of minutes Sunday night, the highlight burned a path through NFL social media accounts.

How living in a former prison bus gave Gardner Minshew perspective on backup QB role with Eagles

To say Gardner Minshew is eccentric is an understatement.