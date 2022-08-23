Seahawks make pair of roster moves ahead of preseason finale

The Seattle Seahawks are set to close out the preseason later this week when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Friday evening. The big question that is on the mind of fans and observers across the league has to do with who will come out of training camp as the starting quarterback for the Hawks, however, ahead of the preseason finale the team made a pair of roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/AuHuGvD2mx — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 23, 2022

Seattle had just waived tight end Cade Brewer on Saturday in coming in compliance with the league requirement to trim down to 80 players on the roster, however, he is obviously now set to return after just a few days. This is certainly an interesting development as it relates to the tight end position, and hopefully is not indicative of an injury at the position which would require the addition of a depth signing at this point. On the flip side, the release of Shamarious Gilmore seems a strong sign for the health of Damien Lewis, whose ankle injury appears could be significantly less severe than initially feared when trainers applied an air cast and took him off the field on a cart.