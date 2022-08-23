Seahawks injury updates: Tre Brown, Kenneth Walker, Rashaad Penny, Dee Eskridge, Artie Burns

The Seahawks are getting set for their third and final preseason game on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Pete Carroll provided some injury updates for both Friday’s game and long term looking towards week one.

Tre Brown has not played in an NFL game since November 21 at home in Seattle against the Arizona Cardinals. A knee injury ended his season after just five games and required surgery. Brown is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and Carroll confirmed that he will not be on the field to begin the year.

Not a big surprise given he's still on PUP, but Tre Brown won't be ready for the season opener, Pete Carroll said. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 23, 2022

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III’s status is still up in the air for week one after suffering a hernia injury. Walker has so far only played in one preseason game.

Pete Carroll said he still doesn't know if rookie RB Ken Walker will be ready for the opener. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 23, 2022

Seattle may be down a both of their top running backs on Friday, as Rashaad Penny seems unlikely to suit up for the final preseason game. That may be more precautionary than anything since he’s the clear starter.

Pete Carroll makes it sound unlikely RB Rashaad Penny will play for Seahawks Friday at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/s5JNgq3mW8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 23, 2022

Backup safety Ryan Neal and veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin are unlikely to play this week as they recover from their respective injuries.

Among others who won't play on Friday, Carroll didn't provide a timeline for Ken Walker III, saying "unusual circumstances" make it tough to gauge when he could be back. But he is making progress in recovery.



Marquise Goodwin and Ryan Neal also won't be quite ready to play. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 23, 2022

But the news is not all negative. The Seahawks will likely get looks at both second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge and veteran cornerback Artie Burns against the Cowboys.

Pete Carroll anticipates Dee Eskridge and Artie Burns playing Friday against Dallas, assuming they make it thru these next few practices just fine. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 23, 2022

Friday’s contest is scheduled to start at 5 PM Pacific time.