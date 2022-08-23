 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks injury updates: Tre Brown, Kenneth Walker, Rashaad Penny, Dee Eskridge, Artie Burns

By Lyle Goldstein
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seahawks are getting set for their third and final preseason game on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Pete Carroll provided some injury updates for both Friday’s game and long term looking towards week one.

Tre Brown has not played in an NFL game since November 21 at home in Seattle against the Arizona Cardinals. A knee injury ended his season after just five games and required surgery. Brown is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and Carroll confirmed that he will not be on the field to begin the year.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III’s status is still up in the air for week one after suffering a hernia injury. Walker has so far only played in one preseason game.

Seattle may be down a both of their top running backs on Friday, as Rashaad Penny seems unlikely to suit up for the final preseason game. That may be more precautionary than anything since he’s the clear starter.

Backup safety Ryan Neal and veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin are unlikely to play this week as they recover from their respective injuries.

But the news is not all negative. The Seahawks will likely get looks at both second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge and veteran cornerback Artie Burns against the Cowboys.

Friday’s contest is scheduled to start at 5 PM Pacific time.

