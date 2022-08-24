Pre-Snap Reads 8/24: Who’s on the roster bubble for the Seahawks?

Seahawks News

Seahawks QB competition: Pete's latest comments should be taken with a Geno salt

Seaside Joe 1266, 8/23/22: Don't listen to what he says, listen to your heart

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal, Quarterback Competition - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

What is the plan for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith in Seattle's final preseason game?

'A Blessing': Marquise Goodwin Embracing His Seattle Seahawks Opportunity - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Goodwin's long NFL journey has led him to Seattle, and he has no plans of wasting a single rep.

Seahawks roster bubble, Part 2: Former high draft picks battling for spots - The Athletic

After multiple position switches through their first three seasons, Blair and Collier aren't assured spots as we enter the preseason finale.

Dee Eskridge On Track To Play In Preseason Finale & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Things I think about the 2022 Seahawks (and beyond)… « Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s a point of view I’ve spent a lot of time considering over the last few months and increasingly, I agree with it.

Seahawks bolster analytics staff after disappointing season - Seattle Sports

Of all the moves the Seahawks made this year, the acquisition of a pair of analytical 20-somethings flew under the radar.

Rost: All signs point to Geno Smith being Seahawks' Week 1 starting QB - Seattle Sports

Despite the Seahawks being high on Drew Lock, it looks like Geno Smith will be under center for the Seahawks come Week 1, Stacy Rost says.

Seahawks: 5 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s Tuesday press conference

Sunday was the last open training camp practice of the year for the Seahawks, so we won’t be getting the same daily updates from the VMAC from the media now that we’re in regular season mode.

DK Metcalf back with the WRs coach who made him a Seahawks Pro Bowl record setter in 2020

DK Metcalf is doing what a $70 million wide receiver should do to prepare for the coming season.

Here are the top 10 Seahawks players for the 2022 season

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks For the 2022 Seahawks season, this is an interesting exercise that will see a new No. for the first time in basically a decade. Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are gone, leaving the door open for Seahawks, young and old, to claim the mantle as the team's best player.

Why their oldest player and coach say ‘it’s not time to panic or worry’ about the Seahawks

Big Al Woods has been through this before.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner Cracks Top 30 of NFL's Top 100 Players List - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wagner's continued success sees him once again on the NFL's top 100 players list.

Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster: Who’s safe and who’s on the bubble? - Turf Show Times

Getting down to a 53-man roster is not just about talent and need, it’s a numbers game that no coach can avoid

Arizona Cardinals make five moves to get to 80 man roster limit - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals made five moves on Tuesday to get down to the mandatory 80 players by the end of today.

Arizona Cardinals Winners and Losers in Loss to Ravens - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Who were the winners and losers in the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens?

The Good and Not So Good from Day 18 of 49ers Training Camp: Drops, Drops and more Drops - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 18 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when there were drops, drops and more drops.

49ers News: Which young players can you believe in? - Niners Nation

49ers players like Danny Gray, Jordan Mason, Jason Poe have already proven themselves to be valuable pieces

40ers news: Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about Mike McGlinchey’s return; Elijah Mitchell on schedule for Week 1 - Niners Nation

The starters will play a half at most Thursday against the Texans

Around The NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: All 32 NFL teams’ most impactful developments from training camp - The Athletic

Our beat writers bring you the most vital fantasy-relevant news to come out of each NFL team's training camp so far this summer.

NFL Power Rankings 2022 - Preseason 1-32 poll and hot seat watch for coaches and players

The top spot remains the same, but the top 10 has shuffled. See who ranks where in our updated Power Rankings heading into the season.

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs focused on blocking out the criticism while building on historic season - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

Diggs had the most INTs by a player in 40 years but gets criticized for giving up too many big plays. Can he ignore the noise and keep getting better?

Vikings' big expectations for Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith rooted in plan to keep them healthy - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Hunter and Smith are the keys to making the Vikings' pass rush go, but they've battled injuries. To keep them fresh, the team came up with a plan.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

Move the Sticks: Play-callers under the most pressure

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season

Episode 9 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the highest-ranked undrafted player in the players' list between Nos. 20 and 11. With that in mind, Michael Robinson provides his ranking of the top 10 active undrafted players heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) out 4 games - National Football Post

Defensive end Chase Young will miss at least the first four games of the NFL season after the Washington Commanders placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Jaguars could have first Irish-born NFL player in 37 years

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to become Ireland's NFL team if they end up keeping James McCourt on the roster.

How Amazon's foray into NFL streaming impacts the viewer — and the business

Amazon is about to change how you watch — or don't watch — the NFL.

Tom Brady wasn't on 'The Masked Singer', Kayvon Thibodeaux cut block controversy & why the AFC North is wide open

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab for a look around the league, starting off with Tom Brady's return from an 11-day excused absence and the ridiculous rumors that he may have been appearing on The Masked Singer. The guys debate the true meaning of Brady's time away and how this is all likely the opening beats to Tom Brady's final year.

Todd Bowles claims players knew why Tom Brady was gone, but did they?

No one outside the Buccaneers organization knows why quarterback Tom Brady was gone for 11 days. Apparently, not many inside the organization knew, either.