Drew Lock to ‘play a lot’ against the Cowboys, but Geno Smith will still start

Quarterback competition over?

Not just yet, but it sure seems like Geno Smith remains on the inside track to be the new starter for the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 on Wednesday that Smith will be starting against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. Drew Lock will apparently still get plenty of playing time in that game, but evidently deferring his planned start against the Chicago Bears to this week will not be a thing.

Pete Carroll just said on @SeattleSports that Geno Smith will start at Dallas Friday but that Drew Lock will play a lot. Says that doesn’t mean Smith is the starter for the season. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 24, 2022

Lock was in line to start against the Chicago Bears last Thursday before a positive COVID-19 test shut those plans down. He has overwhelmingly taken his practice snaps with backup units, and the only time he’s had exclusive first-team reps was right before the Bears game. His lone preseason appearance came in the 2nd half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for two touchdowns but also losing a costly fumble that turned a potential game-winning drive into an eventual game-losing touchdown.

Perhaps this is all a bluff and Lock will indeed be the guy come Week 1 of the regular season, but based on what’s been documented throughout training camp and preseason, Lock isn’t budging Smith out of the lead. Perhaps Friday night is Lock’s last chance to create a twist in the story.