Seahawks place Jon Rhattigan on Reserve/PUP list, add another running back

The Seattle Seahawks have made two more roster moves, placing linebacker Jon Rhattigan on the reserve/PUP list and signing running back Ronnie Rivers to fill the vacant spot on the 80-man roster.

Here’s the skinny on Rivers, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com:

Rivers, who went undrafted out of Fresno State this year, initially signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, then was waived earlier this month as Arizona reduced its roster from 90 to 85 players. During his Fresno State career, Rivers set school record for career touchdowns (52), rushing touchdowns (40), as well as receptions (150), receiving yards (1,417) and receiving touchdowns (12) by a running back. He also ranks third in school history with 3,417 career rushing yards. Rivers is the son of former NFL running back Ron Rivers, who also played at Fresno State before going on to spend five seasons with the Lions and one with the Falcons from 1995-2000.

Rivers is almost certainly going to be a camp body who might even get a touch or two in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Rashaad Penny is unlikely to play and Kenneth Walker III is out after recent surgery, so this is just depth to get through the end of August.

Rhattigan moving to the physically unable to perform list means he will not be eligible to play for the team’s first four regular season games. Last year the former Army standout signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, eventually making his way onto the active roster and contributing well on special teams. Unfortunately he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in December, so placing him on reserve/PUP to start the regular season was to be expected.