Pre-Snap Reads 8/25: Shaquem Griffin retires

Seahawks News

4 questions about the Seahawks defense - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1267, 8/24/22: Forget the QB competition for a while because Seattle's questions on defense may be even more important for the future

Analysis: Where Seahawks Positional Battles Stand Heading Into Preseason Finale - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Will Geno Smith fend off Drew Lock? Can Jake Curhan still make a push to keep his starting job at right tackle? Where does Tariq Woolen fit into Seattle's early plans in the secondary? Reporter Corbin Smith examines the state of five ongoing positional battles.

Former Seahawks LB, UCF star Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from pro football - The Athletic

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday in a self-written account published in the Players Tribune.

Geno Smith to start Seahawks’ final preseason game as QB battle continues - The Athletic

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start Seattle’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, coach Pete Carroll told Seattle Sports radio on Wednesday. Carroll added that Drew Lock will play most of the game.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Shaquem Griffin Retires From Football to Focus on Plan A

After four seasons in the NFL, Seahawks Legend Shaquem Griffin is hanging up his cleats to join the NFL Legends Community.

Former Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin retires from NFL - 'On to Plan A'

Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday in a first-person story for The Players' Tribune.

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about when the Jimmy Garoppolo situation will be resolved

Carroll: What Seahawks are looking for at QB, why Smith leads Lock - Seattle Sports

During a visit with The Mike Salk Show, Pete Carroll dove deep into the Seahawks' QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

NFC West News

Post Bal 24 ARI 17 53 Man Roster Projection - Revenge of the Birds

Welcome to the 53 Man Roster ILB Chandler Wooten!

Rams final cuts: 3 reasons L.A. can afford to be thin at tight end - Turf Show Times

Though cutting Kendall Blanton was a surprise move, L.A. can get away with it this year

Los Angeles Rams Assistant Coach Eric Henderson 'Checking All Those Boxes,' Says Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have several top coaching prospects littered throughout their staff.

It's August 24, 2022 and Jimmy Garoppolo is Still on the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is still on the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan talks about his excitement for Banks and Burford; hopes McGlinchey returns Week 1 - Niners Nation

The 49ers HC expects the starters to get a couple of drives against the Texans Thursday

Trey Lance won't have to be savior for loaded San Francisco 49ers - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

With the wealth of talent around him, Lance won't have to be a superstar for the 49ers to fulfill their lofty expectations.

Around The NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South Fantasy Preview (aka Song of the South)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Can Ravens TE Isaiah Likely provide an encore to last week's stunning display? Will Titans QB Malik Willis even out his roller-coaster play? Is Eagles LB Nakobe Dean about to lock up a starting spot?

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won’t go on PUP list - National Football Post

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, recovering from a torn ACL sustained early this year, will not be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to open the season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

The NFL wants Jon Gruden's lawsuit to go away; here's why it's important it doesn't

We can confidently speculate on its reasons, but the NFL really wants Jon Gruden to shut up and go away.

Rams and Chargers QB depth, Khalil Mack and those pesky Raiders: NFL reader Q&A

Readers had some questions after the Rams lost to the Houston Texans and the Chargers fell to the Dallas Cowboys. Questions have been lightly edited for clarity and length.