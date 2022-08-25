Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny currently away from team after COVID-19 positive test

Not that it was particularly likely that Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was going to play in Friday’s preseason finale at the Dallas Cowboys, but his positive test for COVID-19 means he’s definitely out.

Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday that Penny’s been away for a few days, but that unlike Drew Lock he isn’t experiencing any symptoms outside of fatigue.

Rashaad Penny has been out past few days after testing positive for COVID. Carroll said he doesn't have symptoms aside from he felt fatigued earlier this week and that led to him being tested. He should be good to go in a few days. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 25, 2022

Penny has not participated in preseason games but has been active in training camp, so he’s one of the few first-teamers on offense who’s had anywhere from a handful of reps or no preseason reps at all.

The fifth-year running back had a breakthrough late 2021 season, finishing with 749 yards and 6 touchdowns on just 119 carries. Entering the final five games of the season he only had 80 rushing yards total before an explosion of success that almost certainly prompted the Seahawks to bring him back on a one-year deal.

Hopefully Penny makes a full recovery (which it sounds like he’s on course to do) and that he can continue his end of 2021 success into 2022.