Pete Carroll says Dee Eskridge, Artie Burns will play vs. Cowboys

Hey, it’s a Dee Eskridge sighting!

In his final chat with media before the Seattle Seahawks fly out for their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, Pete Carroll provided several injury updates, and the two most notable ones concern players who have yet to play this preseason.

Second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who’s missed much of training camp and all of preseason, is all good to play on Friday night. Ditto for new cornerback Artie Burns, who’s projected to be one of the starting outside corners.

Dee Eskridge and Artie Burns are going to play tomorrow, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 25, 2022

Eskridge missed much of his rookie season’s training camp and preseason with injury, then missed several games in the regular season after an opening day concussion. Burns has been dealing with a groin injury, which has opened the door somewhat for Mike Jackson and rookie Tariq Woolen to get some run early in the preseason.

As far as other injury news: Sidney Jones is still out with a concussion, Ryan Neal’s status for Week 1 is still unknown, and Marquise Goodwin won’t play on Friday. Interestingly enough Carroll said he should be ready for the season opener, which implies he might make the 53-man roster, but we’ll see when roster cuts come around early next week.