Seahawks at Cowboys: How to watch Week 3 preseason matchup

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL preseason wraps up in the Lone Star State.

After a competitive loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle’s lone home preseason outing against the Chicago Bears was a poor 27-11 showing that was not nearly close as the final score indicated. That was supposed to be Drew Lock’s first preseason start, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and Geno Smith took the reins again. Smith will start again versus Dallas, but Lock is expected to play most of the evening in a final bid to win the starting job from Smith.

Here are all the details you need on tonight’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Friday, August 26th, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Channel: KING-5 NBC in Seattle (see all affiliates here)

Announcers: Curt Menefee, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 80-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Blogging the Boys

Odds

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hey, I only report the odds. The over/under point spread is listed at 37.5.

Seahawks 2022 Preseason Schedule

L 32-25 at Pittsburgh Steelers

L 27-11 vs. Chicago Bears

at Dallas Cowboys, August 26th at 5 PM on KING-5

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Mon): vs. Denver Broncos (5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC)

Week 2, 9/18: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)