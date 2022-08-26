Pre-Snap Reads 8/26: Game Day!

Seahawks News

Seahawks fans not pleased with hearing of Geno Smith's start on Friday

Seaside Joe 1268, 8/25/22: Did Pete Carroll let it slip that Marquise Goodwin has made the team?

With Multiple Rookies Poised to Start, Seahawks' Youth Movement Ahead of Schedule - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle has major question marks heading into a new season without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner. But optimism remains high thanks to the outstanding early returns from a draft class that has exceeded expectations in training camp and the preseason.

What are Drew Lock’s chances to catch Geno Smith in Seahawks’ preseason finale? - The Athletic

Lock's reps vs. the Cowboys mean everything for his future with the Seahawks, and perhaps the NFL. Here are three keys he must follow.

5 Things To Watch In The Seahawks’ Preseason Finale at Dallas

Players and competitions to watch as the Seahawks wrap up preseason play against the Cowboys Friday night.

Thursday Round-Up: Dee Eskridge Enjoying Fresh Start for Year Two In Seattle

Seattle Seahawks wideout Dee Eskridge is optimistic as he nears full recovery from a pestering hamstring injury in time for the 2022 NFL season.

Is Jimmy G to Seattle now more likely? « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

K.J. Wright: Success of Seahawks will fall on safeties Diggs, Adams - Seattle Sports

If anyone on the Seahawks needs to step up so the team is successful in 2022, it's safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, K.J. Wright says.

Seahawks Breakdown: Who has most to gain in preseason finale? - Seattle Sports

The expected return of Dee Eskridge to the field for the Seahawks' preseason finale could be big for the second-year wide receiver.

Rashaad Penny’s latest issue is a short one. He’ll soon rejoin RB group Pete Carroll likes

The Seahawks’ lead running back didn’t make the team’s flight to Texas Thursday afternoon for Seattle’s preseason finale at Dallas Friday night. He tested positive this week for the coronavirus.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Cody Ford Betting on Himself - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Offensive lineman Cody Ford is warming up to his fresh start after being traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Avoid the collapse?: 2022 Arizona Cardinals best-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds

The 2022 NFL season is nigh. That means it’s prediction time! We’ll start with the best-case scenario for the Cardinals.

49ers finish the preseason with a sloppy 17-0 loss to Texans - Niners Nation

Penalties. Mistakes. Let’s hope the 49ers got that out of their system ahead of the regular season

Pass Protection Falters for Trey Lance in 49ers 17-0 Loss to Texans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Pass protection woes from training camp come to the light for the 49ers in their preseason finale against the Texans.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Preview: Super Bowl Rematch? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot.

Adam Schefter accuses Aaron Donald of ‘assault’ in brawl with Bengals - Turf Show Times

Well, that’s certainly a take

Sean McVay reveals addition of notable ex-coach to Rams' staff

Former Washington coach Jay Gruden is joining the Los Angeles Rams as an analyst, head coach Sean McVay revealed.

Around The NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot.

Move the Sticks: Yogi Roth on Pete Carroll at USC, Elite 11 & 5-Star QBs

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth.

Rams/Bengals camp fight, Cowboys lose LT Smith, Trey Lance debate & can Eagles win the NFC?

The NFL world caught fire on Thursday afternoon after reports and video of a massive brawl breaking out at joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Most notably, the video shows Aaron Donald swinging a helmet (or two) at opposing players in the middle of the scrum.

WR Denzel Mims asks Jets for trade or release - National Football Post

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims asked to be traded or released on Thursday.