The cost of releasing each of the Seahawks’ quarterbacks

Pete Carroll has acknowledged the age-old saying that “If you have two quarterbacks then you don’t have one.” Granted, he said it as part of a statement that ended with the words, “we might have two number ones,” but still ...

Pete knows what the conventional wisdom is.

And it’s a safe bet that John Schneider knows it as well.

Which, to me, makes it all the more imperative for the Seahawks to acknowledge that none of the quarterbacks currently on their roster are “the guy”.

I am not going to make a pitch for who “the guy” might be . . . not today, anyway.

I am, however, going to point out exactly what it will cost the Seahawks to walk away from ALL THREE of their current QBs.

Geno Smith

Current Cap Hit: $3,500,000

Dead Money: $550,000

Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):

Base Salary: $1,260,000

Prorated Signing Bonus: $500,000

Roster Bonus: $585,000 (payable Week 1)

Per-Game Roster Bonus: $1,105,000 ($65k per game)

Workout Bonus: $50,000

Note: Some reports have indicated that there are up to $3.5M in incentives attached to Geno’s contract which could push the total value to $7M but neither OverTheCap nor Spotrac have those incentives listed.

Drew Lock

Current Cap Hit: $1,451,021

Dead Money: $100,000

Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):

Base Salary: $1,351,021

Prorated Signing Bonus: $0

Roster Bonus: $0

Per-Game Roster Bonus: $0

Workout Bonus: $100,000

Jacob Eason

Current Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Dead Money: $0

Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):

Base Salary: $1,010,000

Prorated Signing Bonus: $0

Roster Bonus: $0

Per-Game Roster Bonus: $0

Workout Bonus: $0

On the off-chance that the Seahawks were to release all three quarterbacks before Week 1’s home opener against the Denver Broncos, the combined dead money for the QBs would be $650,000.

Or, putting that another way ...

The dead money incurred by releasing Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason would be 2.5% of the $26M in dead money that the Seahawks incurred by trading Russell Wilson.

Can I get a “Go Hawks!”?