The cost of releasing each of the Seahawks’ quarterbacks

Pete Carroll has acknowledged the age-old saying that “If you have two quarterbacks then you don’t have one.” Granted, he said it as part of a statement that ended with the words, “we might have two number ones,” but still ...
Pete knows what the conventional wisdom is.
And it’s a safe bet that John Schneider knows it as well.
Which, to me, makes it all the more imperative for the Seahawks to acknowledge that none of the quarterbacks currently on their roster are “the guy”.
I am not going to make a pitch for who “the guy” might be . . . not today, anyway.
I am, however, going to point out exactly what it will cost the Seahawks to walk away from ALL THREE of their current QBs.
Geno Smith
Current Cap Hit: $3,500,000
Dead Money: $550,000
Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):
- Base Salary: $1,260,000
- Prorated Signing Bonus: $500,000
- Roster Bonus: $585,000 (payable Week 1)
- Per-Game Roster Bonus: $1,105,000 ($65k per game)
- Workout Bonus: $50,000
Note: Some reports have indicated that there are up to $3.5M in incentives attached to Geno’s contract which could push the total value to $7M but neither OverTheCap nor Spotrac have those incentives listed.
Drew Lock
Current Cap Hit: $1,451,021
Dead Money: $100,000
Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):
- Base Salary: $1,351,021
- Prorated Signing Bonus: $0
- Roster Bonus: $0
- Per-Game Roster Bonus: $0
- Workout Bonus: $100,000
Jacob Eason
Current Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Dead Money: $0
Contract Details (per OTC and Spotrac):
- Base Salary: $1,010,000
- Prorated Signing Bonus: $0
- Roster Bonus: $0
- Per-Game Roster Bonus: $0
- Workout Bonus: $0
On the off-chance that the Seahawks were to release all three quarterbacks before Week 1’s home opener against the Denver Broncos, the combined dead money for the QBs would be $650,000.
Or, putting that another way ...
The dead money incurred by releasing Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason would be 2.5% of the $26M in dead money that the Seahawks incurred by trading Russell Wilson.
Can I get a “Go Hawks!”?
