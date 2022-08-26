2022 NFL Preseason: Seahawks at Cowboys 1st Half game thread

It’s hard to imagine the Seattle Seahawks playing any worse than they did last week against the Chicago Bears. Unless something has changed recently, we should expect the Dallas Cowboys to be playing backups, backups, and backups to the backups from the opening snap. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will have Geno Smith starting and Drew Lock likely playing more than half the game.

Seattle not only hasn’t won a preseason game yet but they haven’t played with a lead. Yeah, win/loss and final scores in August don’t matter but we would at least like to see signs of optimism and good individual play from certain players as we near the start of the regular season.

Oh yes, and Tallysight is back! Just as a little teaser we’re picking this game and throughout the season you can expect to find our season-long predictions of ‘Hawks games and other NFL matchups through the Tallysight widget.

SEA!!!