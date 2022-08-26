Seahawks commit all the turnovers in rollercoaster 27-26 loss to Cowboys

That was funny.

The Seattle Seahawks (0-3) led for most of the night against the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), but a ridiculous five turnovers cost Seattle in a 27-26 loss. Seattle goes winless in the preseason for the second time since 2018, but the story here was the quarterback play.

Geno Smith went 3/6 for 43 yards and a sack on his lone series, although all of his incomplete passes could be considered drops. Drew Lock got extended playing time and went 13/24 for 171 yards, a touchdown pass, and three interceptions. Jacob Eason had the chance to get the Seahawks a win late on but had a bad snap go off his hands for a fumble and then a drop-ish from Kevin Kassis turn into an interception. Lock was the story, as his ups and downs symbolize his career up to this point. The odds of him beating Geno Smith for the QB1 job look very remote right now.

As expected, backups galore on both sides of the ball for both teams. The Cowboys started Cooper Rush at quarterback, and his first series ended in a turnover on downs in Seattle territory.

Geno Smith got the start and his only series was littered with drops. Dareke Young had two drops and Will Dissly had one (albeit inconsequential since he wouldn’t have gained much). However, Smith had a couple of good throws to Tyler Lockett totaling 35 yards to put the Seahawks deep into Dallas territory. A ticky-tack hold on Phil Haynes wiped out a Travis Homer run to the 1-yard line, and the drive blew up from there. Dee Eskridge caught a short pass to get back into field goal range, with Jason Myers splitting the uprights from 53.

Geno had already won the job, but it doesn't hurt to punctuate it a little pic.twitter.com/2XxffY27cz — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock’s first series... ended in a pick. He was looking for Dee Eskridge and found Israel Mukuamu on a telegraphed throw that was pretty much begging to be jumped.

On the defensive side, Myles Adams made a 3rd down run stuff and followed that up with a 4th down sack of Will Grier (alongside Alton Robinson) for the turnover on downs. Lock redeemed himself with this dime of a throw to Penny Hart for a spectacular touchdown.

Following a Cowboys field goal, Lock and the Seahawks offense were aided by a pass interference penalty on Nahshon Wright, who pushed Dareke Young on a deep ball. Lock completed a 4th and 1 play-action to Travis Homer to extend the drive, but a touchdown throw to Penny Hart was ripped away at the last moment and a touchdown toss to Dee Eskridge was rightly ruled out of bounds. As a result, Jason Myers was brought on to answer Dallas’ field goal and he obliged.

Lock threw his second interception of the half on a dreadful throw right into Nahshon Wright’s arms. I don’t even know what he saw there. It was one play after a great pass over the middle to Dareke Young for a big gain. This eventually led to a Cowboys touchdown on a 1-yard play-action fake from Will Grier to an open Simi Fehoko.

Lock remained out there in the 2nd half, but with the first-team OL largely subbed out. DeeJay Dallas had 10 touches on this 11-play touchdown drive, gaining 58 yards in the process. Might as well give him the rock to finish things off, and he got into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 20-10 advantage.

Following another Dallas field goal, Lock was unlucky to be picked for a third time. Aaron Fuller should’ve been able to catch this pass, but he popped it into the air and Markquese Bell caught and returned it deep into Seahawks territory. Brandon Smith toe-tapped his way to an impressive tying touchdown on a scramble drill with Will Grier.

Lock bounced back from the turnover and led a field goal drive that included a nice throw on the run to Cade Johnson, who just got both feet down for a 26-yard gain. The Cowboys got the ball back and missed a 61-yard field goal, so Lock got to have another series. A rollout from Lock to Bo Melton gained 24 yards, plus 15 for a roughness penalty. The drive fizzled from there but Myers was on his game to make the scoreline 26-20 Seahawks.

A couple of roughness penalties on Joel Dublanko and Deontai Williams handed the Cowboys 30 yards in addition to what they’d already gained. Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot for the go-ahead TD after missed tackles by Dublanko and Williams. A 27-26 Cowboys lead with 4:07 to go and you might think Lock would’ve been in for a game-winning drive, but Jacob Eason entered with the chance to end preseason on a high note. First drive ended in a punt, but he got a second chance after Michael Jackson broke up a game-clinching pass from Ben DiNucci to Brandon Smith on 3rd down.

With 1:36 left and two timeouts, Eason got aided by a defensive hold... and then Dakoda Shepley snapped the ball so poorly that Eason could only bat the ball down onto Dallas’ side of the field. The Cowboys recovered and had a chance to run the clock out, but unbelievably they nearly fumbled the ball on 3rd down. Aaron Shampklin (who unfortunately was injured on this play) lost the ball but review clearly showed he was down by contact. Seattle got the ball back, and Eason fired a pass off the hands of Kevin Kassis and into the arms of Juanyeh Thomas for the fifth and final turnover.

The only injury of note we saw to a Seahawks player was Alton Robinson, who had an apparent left leg injury but walked off under his own power.

Roster cuts are on August 30th, practice squad formations begin on August 31st, and the regular season starts September 12th at home against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.