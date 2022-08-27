Post-Snap Reads 8/27: Seahawks have winless preseason, Geno Smith named starting QB

What’s Charlie Frye up to these days?

Seahawks News

How Geno Smith won (and Drew Lock lost) the Seahawks’ quarterback battle - The Athletic

Yes, Lock ran out of time. But his performance in Dallas perfectly encapsulated why Pete Carroll chose Smith as his Week 1 starter.

Pete Carroll Names Geno Smith Starter For 2022 Week 1 Against Broncos

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced after Friday night’s preseason finale that Geno Smith will be the team’s starting quarterback when they open regular-season play in two weeks.

Fast Facts: Lock throws 3 picks in 27-26 Seahawks loss to Cowboys - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks wrapped up a winless preseason with a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys as Drew Lock threw three interceptions.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Which RB steps up with Walker injured? - Seattle Sports

Rookie RB Ken Walker III won't be available when the Seahawks begin the season. Michael Bumpus shares who he thinks the next man up is.

K.J. Wright: Tariq Woolen has shined, should start Week 1 for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright has been very impressed with rookie CB Tariq Woolen, and thinks he should start the season opener.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams say team will handle discipline for Cincinnati Bengals brawl 'internally'

The Rams said any discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Bengals would be handled by the team.

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Partner ‘Does Not Exist,’ per NFL Insider - Sports Illustrated

The former 49ers starter is not likely to be traded anytime soon.

49ers' Odum says NFL mistakenly fined him for sock violation

49ers safety George Odum thinks the NFL mistakenly fined him $5,000 for breaking league uniform rules.

Free-agent targets to bolster Arizona Cardinals CB room

While the Arizona Cardinals could look to trade for a cornerback, there are plenty of veterans available in free agency.

Charles Barkley: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray contract will pay off

Former Phoenix Suns star Charles Barkley weighed in on the Kyler Murray contract saga with the Arizona Cardinals and its potential impact on the team.

Around the NFL

Initial diagnosis on Sam Darnold is high-ankle sprain but MRI coming - ProFootballTalk

Tyron Smith begins long recovery after undergoing surgery Friday - ProFootballTalk

Saints left tackle Trevor Penning carted to training room - ProFootballTalk

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza sits preseason finale; wants to 'set record straight' about gang rape lawsuit

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was his decision for Matt Araiza to sit out Friday's game and acknowledged learning some new information about the case in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Araiza said he looks forward to "setting the record straight."

Tyus Bowser to miss Baltimore Ravens' first four games this season; Ronnie Stanley activated from PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens made two significant moves on Friday, activating offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley off the physically unable to perform list and placing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP.

2022 NFL roster projections - Final 53-man player evaluation for each team before cut day

NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Our reporters predict who stays and who goes as teams play their final preseason games.

Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report - CBSSports.com

Rudolph has played well in his fifth and possible final preseason with Pittsburgh

Andrew Whitworth says he's received calls and texts 'begging me' to join Cowboys after Tyron Smith injury - CBSSports.com

There's plenty of noise surrounding the 40-year-old left tackle