Drew Lock went full Drew Lock against Cowboys and Twitter did its thing

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys closed out the 2022 preseason Friday in a 27-26 game that saw the Hawks third stringers squander a double digit third quarter lead to the Dallas third stringers. By the time fourth string Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci hit Peyton Hendershot with the go ahead score with just over four minutes left in the game, most Seahawks fans were less concerned with the outcome of the game and more concerned with the outcome of the quarterback competition.

Well, for those who had any doubts about whether or not there truly was any competition for who would start for the Seahawks in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, Friday night demonstrated exactly why Geno Smith has been in the lead since the offseason program started in April.

Because in spite of the ability of Drew Lock to make some beautiful throws, like this one to Penny Hart.

He simply has too many throws that wind up like this one.

Or this one.

Or this one.

In any case, as Lock was busy tossing those three interceptions on just 24 pass attempts, Twitter was busy doing its thing and poking fun at the performance.

Drew Lock has the swagger of Baker Mayfield and the decision making of Sam Darnold that’s the joy of the whole experience — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 27, 2022

“Drew Lock was involved in a turnover worthy play. The ball moved into the hands of a defender.” — Ben Affleck’s Spanish Tutor (@seahawksnerd75) August 27, 2022

I like to imagine that Drew Lock says “fuck it” before every throw — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 27, 2022

“Tyreek’s down there somewhere” - Drew Lock, who has never once thrown to Tyreek Hill — Barry B (@BDBrudny) August 27, 2022

The Seahawks were foolish not to pursue Baker Mayfield. Geno? Drew Lock? Seriously??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock seems clearly the best option to secure the top 5 pick — joe manchin news follower (@zjwhitman) August 27, 2022

Geno Smith winning the QB1 Battle vs Drew Lock. pic.twitter.com/94WLVRgNLz — Ben Affleck’s Spanish Tutor (@seahawksnerd75) August 27, 2022

We are seeing why Drew Lock can’t start — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) August 27, 2022

God damn, Drew Lock is not great at quarterbacking. — ᴮᵉᵉ ¨̮ (@Britta_Bee12) August 27, 2022

but other than that, how was the play Mrs Lincoln https://t.co/EILulBopQ8 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 27, 2022

This is just in: Drew Lock's camp has spoken and they feel he needs more superstars around him — Franchise Lock (@SEA_FranchiseQB) August 27, 2022

This will never not be funny though regarding Drew Lock. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/y8SGOfb68D — Jeff (@Jome253) August 27, 2022

I love me some Drew Lock, but uhh did he just throw an out route vs. a cover 2 corner? It’s hard to bait the computer to do that in Madden, on rookie.



pic.twitter.com/Hq7sPABu8b — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 27, 2022

All the NFC West starting QBs heading into the season and then Drew Lock



pic.twitter.com/l1WZTWHPfA — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 16, 2022

Watching Drew Lock tonight…



At least Julio Rodriguez got his contract to ease the pain.



You poor people of Seattle.



‍♂️ https://t.co/lM5wbbYSqi — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock is the Nuke LaLoosh of QBs. "Kinda all over the place." He's the pitcher who would walk 18 and strike out 18 on the same night. Both "new league records." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2022

If trauma bonding was a person, it would be Drew Lock https://t.co/KuBt1qh8kk — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock and Geno smith battling for QB1 pic.twitter.com/JARWlEvn7v — Jaden (@JadenSEAA) August 27, 2022

Making a trade solely to acquire Drew Lock then benching him seems odd — Locked In (@LocktoMinny) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock failing to beat out Geno Smith further emphasizes that the Seahawks’ return in the trade of Russell Wilson is amongst the worst in league history. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 27, 2022

Watching Drew Lock is exhilarating. You truly never know what’s going to happen. https://t.co/5tkORk2j4y — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 27, 2022

Nahshon Wright needed that one.



But WTH Drew Lock??? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 27, 2022

I’m still convinced drew lock nfl career got extended 3 years off this video pic.twitter.com/FrFqmcWwQ8 — John (@iam_johnw) August 27, 2022

i guess this is the Drew Lock experience — Carlos. (@aveleyrahawk) August 27, 2022

It’s been independently verified. Drew Lock is not a starting QB in the NFL. https://t.co/ERWSzmmyHZ — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2022

I just watched a man lose his job in 4k. RIP Drew Lock. — Tameka Renee (@TheMomNextDoor2) August 27, 2022

“Some really nice throws, but”: The Drew Lock Story https://t.co/kCK1ga9Dpm — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) August 27, 2022

Drew Lock with a touchdown, three picks and solo tackle in 17 pass attempts pic.twitter.com/Gd4LkhXJrg — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 27, 2022

And that’s a wrap on the preseason for 2022 for the Seahawks, who will make final roster cuts in the coming days before starting preparations to host the Denver Broncos in the season opening edition of Monday Night Football on September 12.