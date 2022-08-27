 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
It's Geno Geno Smith named Seahawks starting quarterback over Drew Lock

Filed under:

Drew Lock went full Drew Lock against Cowboys and Twitter did its thing

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys closed out the 2022 preseason Friday in a 27-26 game that saw the Hawks third stringers squander a double digit third quarter lead to the Dallas third stringers. By the time fourth string Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci hit Peyton Hendershot with the go ahead score with just over four minutes left in the game, most Seahawks fans were less concerned with the outcome of the game and more concerned with the outcome of the quarterback competition.

Well, for those who had any doubts about whether or not there truly was any competition for who would start for the Seahawks in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, Friday night demonstrated exactly why Geno Smith has been in the lead since the offseason program started in April.

Because in spite of the ability of Drew Lock to make some beautiful throws, like this one to Penny Hart.

He simply has too many throws that wind up like this one.

Or this one.

Or this one.

In any case, as Lock was busy tossing those three interceptions on just 24 pass attempts, Twitter was busy doing its thing and poking fun at the performance.

And that’s a wrap on the preseason for 2022 for the Seahawks, who will make final roster cuts in the coming days before starting preparations to host the Denver Broncos in the season opening edition of Monday Night Football on September 12.

Loading comments...