Pre-Snap Reads 8/28: Geno Smith grateful for new opportunity

Seahawks News

8 quarterbacks to start thinking about for the Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft

Seaside Joe 1270, 8/27/22: Now is as good of a time as any

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock Will Remain 'Ready' After Geno Smith Named Starter - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite not being named the starter, Lock will give Smith his full support to make the team better.

Final Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection: Who's In? Who's Out? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Prior to Friday's preseason contest in Dallas, most of Seattle's roster already had been decided, but a few spots remained up for grabs. Who will earn a spot on the preliminary 53-man roster?

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Grateful & Thankful For Opportunity To Start Again

Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock discuss Pete Carroll’s decision to name Smith the starter.

Some thoughts after the Dallas game « Seahawks Draft Blog

Earlier this week I posted a video explaining why I think the Seahawks will now go after Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rost: How Smith won Seahawks' QB job, what to watch with Garoppolo - Seattle Sports

With Geno Smith the new Seahawks' starting QB, Stacy Rost details why he was the pick as well as what's next for Jimmy Garoppolo.

From ugly Jets end to Seahawks’ man: Geno Smith’s long road back to being an NFL starter

Seven years after a teammate sucker-punched him from behind inside a locker room to end his time as a starter in New York, Geno Smith is back.

Analysis: With preseason finished, let's project Seahawks' 53-man roster

Comment: Given log jams at other spots Seattle may try to sneak Eason through waivers and onto the practice squad. Running back Keep: Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker III, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas. Cut: Josh Johnson, Darwin Thompson, Ronnie Rivers.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Heading Toward Roster Cuts - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Some difficult decisions ahead as Cardinals must reduce roster to 53 by Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals finish 1-2 in preseason heading into 2022 season - Revenge of the Birds

And now it is time.

49ers News: Trey Lance isn’t attacking where we thought he would - Niners Nation

49ers QB Trey Lance is not throwing the ball as far down the field as many experts said he would

The 49ers Can't Find a Trade Partner for Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly can't find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cincinnati Bengals 16, Rams 7 Notebook: 2 Standouts for Los Angeles in Abysmal Offensive Showing - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams' offense struggled mightily, but two of the team's best preseason players remained consistent.

LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals: Winners and Losers in preseason finale - Turf Show Times

Lance McCutcheon is built different, plus updates on Bryce Perkins, Rams’ secondary, and OL woes

NFL preseason roundup: Bengals defeat Rams in Super Bowl rematch - National Football Post

Jake Browning threw for 173 yards and a touchdown on 19-for-24 passing to lead the host Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

Around The NFL

Falcons beat Jaguars in preseason finale: Desmond Ridder’s roller-coaster day and more - The Athletic

The Falcons beat the Jaguars 28-12 on Saturday night in a battle of backups fighting to earn roster spots.

Should the Buffalo Bills be limiting how much Josh Allen is running the football? - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

Should the Bills use Allen's legs or protect him more from punishing hits? It's a dilemma the Bills could wrestle with all season.

Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan a rare Black executive atop an NFL franchise — Andscape

Despite already being deep into her workday one afternoon in late July, Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan still had a packed schedule.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday’s games

Tyreek Hill made two big catches, Justin Fields finished his preseason with a bang, and the Ravens might have something in Demarcus Robinson. We break down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Ex-WR Wes Welker blasts NFL over disability benefits issue - National Football Post

Retired NFL wide receiver Wes Welker took to Twitter on Saturday to blast the NFL over its response to a claim he filed seeking disability benefits.

NFL Preseason Blitz: Tom Brady plays, has a sharp series for Buccaneers

Tom Brady could probably blow off the preseason if he wanted, but he obviously sees value in getting some snaps in before the season starts.

6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins’ win over Eagles

For the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins have completed a preseason campaign, as they downed the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 at Hard Rock Stadium.