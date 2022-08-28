Seahawks 2022 final roster cuts tracker, news, and updates

Sunday is the final day of the 2022 NFL preseason, but he Seattle Seahawks have already wrapped up their slate as of Friday. That means they can get a head start on trimming the roster from 80 players to 53 prior to 4 PM ET on Tuesday, August 30th.

We’re already seeing reports of Seahawks roster cuts two days out from the deadline, so we’re getting the tracker up now! There will be news and rumors and maybe trade reports over the next 48 hours or so and this is the place to keep track of what’s going on.

The important deadlines to pay attention to:

4 pm ET on Tuesday August 30th: Teams must trim roster to 53 players

12 pm ET on Wednesday, August 31st: Deadline for claiming players who are subject to waivers.

After 12:01 pm ET on August 31st: 16-man practice squads may be formed and players moved to IR-return (any player moved to IR prior to 12:00 pm ET time Wednesday is not eligible to return to the roster during the 2022 season).

Rumors, reports and updates on developments surrounding the Seahawks roster cuts will be posted here, so keep checking back here on Field Gulls as the updates roll in.

CB Jameson Houston reportedly being waived

Seahawks roster cuts are underway ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to 53. They've informed CB Jameson Houston that he's being waived, a source tells me. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2022

TE Cade Brewer reportedly waived

Source confirms they're waiving TE Cade Brewer, as @AaronWilson_NFL reported. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2022

The Seahawks have now officially confirmed waiving Houston and Brewer, as well as Aaron Donkor and Ronnie Rivers, while also moving Tre Brown to the regular season PUP list.

The @Seahawks made five roster transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/mArMUPKxtL — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 28, 2022

That means Brown will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to recover from the patellar tendon injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals last November.