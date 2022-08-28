Tre Brown moved to regular season PUP

Friday night at AT&T Stadium the Seattle Seahawks officially closed out the 2022 preseason with a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and up next is the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the regular season. Before the regular season can be played, however, teams across the league must trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 4 PM Tuesday deadline. For the Hawks that will mean some difficult decisions will need to be made at several positions, including linebacker, wide receiver and in the defensive secondary.

However, the team got to work on the matter on Sunday afternoon, waiving four players and move a fifth to regular season PUP.

The @Seahawks made five roster transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/mArMUPKxtL — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 28, 2022

Tre Brown joins Jon Rhattigan on the PUP list, where both players must remain through at least the first four games of the year. There is no deadline by which they must be activated to the 53 man roster, however, if either of them remains on the PUP list past the Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 4, they would not earn an accrued season.