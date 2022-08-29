Pre-Snap Reads 8/29: Pete Carroll has plenty of praise for Seahawks’ rookie tackles

Seahawks News

Life is better than wasting the next two weeks arguing about Drew Lock and Geno Smith

Seaside Joe 1271, 8/28/22: Don't fall for traps that are begging Seahawks fans to get caught in during these tumultuous times

What We Learned in Seahawks' 2022 Preseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Major questions persist at quarterback and linebacker, but coming out of training camp and the preseason, Seattle should be better equipped along the offensive line and at cornerback than initially expected.

Can Coach Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks Win With 2 Rookie Starting O-Linemen in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the preseason all wrapped up, Carroll didn't hold back praises for the team's two rookie offensive tackles.

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 27-26 Preseason Loss To The Cowboys

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from preseason week three vs. Dallas.

Seahawks 53-man roster projection: Who’s in and who’s out ahead of final cuts? - The Athletic

Preseason is in the books. Which Seahawks will be part of the roster after final cuts are made Tuesday?

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin standing out as tech CEO - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Baldwin has rechanneled his intense competitiveness into the business world, as he has become a CEO for two Seattle-based tech companies.

DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer show well in preseason, could become factors in Seahawks run game

With Geno Smith as the quarterback, the template for offensive success in 2022 remains clear — to replicate the running game success of the last half of last season and particular the five-game stretch when Rashaad Penny had four games of 135 yards rushing or more and be explosive, but careful, in the passing game. If there was something the Seahawks did like in the winless preseason it was the success they had when they did rush it.

Four training-camp standouts earn spots on News Tribune’s projected Seahawks 53-man roster

Josh Jones. Michael Jackson. Myles Adams. Vi Jones.

Four of the biggest surprise standouts in Seahawks training camp are ones earning spots on The News Tribune’s projected 53-man roster for Seattle due to the NFL by Tuesday.

NFC West News

Sean McVay Provides Updates on Health of RB's Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Ahead of the Rams' season opener against the Bills, McVay offered an update on the Rams' running backs.

Deadline Looming: Final Los Angeles Rams 53-Man Roster Projection - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Ahead of Tuesday's deadline, RamDigest.com breaks down our final 53-man roster projection

Rams-Bengals recap: PFF grades & notes from LA’s preseason finale - Turf Show Times

Lance McCutcheon put his finishing touches on a strong preseason

L.A. Rams final cuts: 3 questions Sean McVay must answer by Tuesday - Turf Show Times

Will Sean McVay add offensive line help this week?

TEN 26 ARI 23: Kliff Notes, Isabella’s Impact and Roster Votes - Revenge of the Birds

Imagine what kind of pressure the Cardinals could put on opposing defenses in a “10 personnel” (4 WR, 1 RB)l that features WRs Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch, with James Conner in the backfield.

Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Against Tennessee - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Almost as many players on the Cardinals roster did not play as did in Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Will the 49ers Roll With Three Quarterbacks Into the Regular Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have kept three quarterbacks on the roster before, so it can definitely happen this year with Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld.

49ers news: 49ers cut CB Ka’Dar Hollman with Charvarius Ward returning to practice - Niners Nation

Hollman saw his snap counts dip drastically as the preseason went along

Around The NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday’s games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2022' has been unveiled. Which team had the most players ranked? Who was the top rookie? Grant Gordon takes a look at the players' list by the numbers.

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took to Twitter to pitch his services to the Buffalo Bills after they cut Matt Araiza

NFL 2022 roster cuts: Which players will be released or traded before the start of the regular season?

The NFL preseason is just about over. Following Sunday night's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, coaches will gather to discuss which players on the roster bubble will make the final 53-man roster.