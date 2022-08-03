Pre-Snap Reads 8/3: Kenneth Walker a stand-out at Seahawks camp

Seahawks News

Seahawks Tuesday training camp: Now is not the time to panic about the offense

Seaside Bonus: Artie Burns, Jake Curhan, Drew Lock, Dee Eskridge with news out of camp

Observations From Seahawks Fifth Training Camp Practice: Drew Lock Finishes With a Flurry - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Transitioning into padded practices, Seattle's edge rushers had a field day in their first full-speed action of the summer, while Drew Lock may have taken another step forward in the quarterback competition. Reporter Corbin Smith weighs in on everything he saw and heard at the VMAC in the fifth camp practice.

'Dude Can Play: Standout Rookie Season for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks took running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

5 Observations From Practice No. 5 of 2022 Seahawks Training Camp

Notes and observations from Tuesday afternoon’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt: Developing A Defensive Identity

Seahawks Defensive Coordinator gives an early look at his insights as training camp gets into swing.

Seahawks questions that will and won't be answered when camp ends - Seattle Sports

There are five key questions that remain unanswered for the Seahawks, Stacy Rost writes, but only a few will be answered by the end of camp.

More red-zone issues for Geno Smith, Drew Lock. Seahawks play caller: ‘We have a plan’

Geno Smith and the starting offense plus the starting defense took the field near the goal line. The DJ/PA announcer at Seahawks camp challenged the few hundred fans watching from the grass berm beside the fields to get loud.

What is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Seahawks?

Editor's note: The above video of an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was published on Aug. 1. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series. When the Seattle Seahawks passed on trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason, it signaled a clear intention for the organization.

NFC West News

Did Rams QB Matthew Stafford Suffer Injury Setback? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford continues to work through his elbow injury in training camp

Rams Training Camp: Injuries are testing depth of LA’s roster - Turf Show Times

Van Jefferson will have knee surgery. Matthew Stafford is resting his throwing arm.

Arizona Cardinals sign D.J. Humphries to three-year contract extension - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have locked up one of the key pieces to their team in left tackle D.J. Humphries for an additional three seasons.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads To Chippiness - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals were in full pads for the first time this summer, but the high intensity practice led to a few heated moments at Tuesday's practice.

Why the 49ers' Decision to move on from Garoppolo Could Prove to be the Right One - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers' decision to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo could prove to be the right one.

49ers training camp Day 6 recap: Danny Gray puts on a show - Niners Nation

Here’s what happened on the field

49ers news: Discussing building a roster for training camp with former 49ers GM Scot McCloughan - Niners Nation

If there’s one person in the know...

Around The NFL

Dolphins lose draft picks, receive fines after impermissible contact with Tom Brady, Sean Payton - The Athletic

The NFL has sanctioned the Dolphins for impermissible contact with quarterback Tom Brady while he was with the Patriots and the Buccaneers and impermissible contact with the agent of former Saints head coach Sean Payton while Payton was still with the Saints.

'Unprecedented' violations and lost draft picks - What we know of the NFL's discipline of the Miami Dolphins

Did the NFL really clear the Dolphins of tanking allegations? Why weren't Tom Brady or Sean Payton penalized? Here is what you need to know about the latest NFL sanctions.

Confident Jerry Jones content to 'give these young guys the incentive' to take spots in Dallas Cowboys' depleted receiver unit

A confident Jerry Jones believes the Cowboys having injuries at wide receiver "doesn't create an urgency" for Dallas to add available veterans because of the younger players his team already has on the roster.

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones shine through the air

From Mayfield to Hurts to Jordan Love to Mac and Daniel Jones, the quarterbacks took center stage at NFL training camps Tuesday.

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he’s already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

Cardinals WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Reports: Steelers sign K Chris Boswell to 4-year extension - National Football Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to sign kicker Chris Boswell, one of the most accurate placekickers in NFL history, to a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports Monday.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross should be thanking Brian Flores, not further lambasting him

It probably takes a certain level of audacity to become a billionaire, to parlay an uncle paying for your education and your mom floating you money to live off of after you got fired from your first job into a portfolio that includes real estate properties around the world and an NFL franchise.

3 observations from Day 8 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have to continue their 2022 training camp journey.