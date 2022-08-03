Key Broncos receiver Tim Patrick out for Seahawks game, entire season with ACL tear

Season-ending injuries suck, but it really is a bummer when they occur in training camp because it means your season is over before it can truly begin. For Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, who just signed a contract extension last November, he’s unfortunately the latest casualty to training camp injury.

Patrick suffered a non-contact ACL tear at Tuesday’s practice, which means he obviously won’t be playing against the Seattle Seahawks on opening night and he’ll miss the entire season. That’s such a shame for someone whom I believe is one of the more underrated wideouts in the NFL.

Last year Patrick was 3rd among Broncos receiving targets in receptions (53), 2nd in receiving yards (734), and 1st in receiving touchdowns (5). Those numbers were similar to the ones he posted in 2020 — 51 catches for 742 yards and a team-leading 6 receiving touchdowns — although he put up those statistics in one fewer game played than in 2021. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Patrick (along with his teammates Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton) might have been poised for a breakout season with career highs across the board, but that will now have to wait another year as he’s on the mend from such a terrible injury.

As for next month, the Seahawks defense will no longer have to face Denver’s most consistent performing (and healthiest) wide receiver over the past two seasons. You just never want it to come under these circumstances