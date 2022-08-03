Camp notes: Ugo Amadi absent, Ryan Neal injured Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks donned pads prior to hitting the practice field Tuesday, but one starter in the secondary was absent from practice while a second suffered an injury and departed early in the day.

The player missing was nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi, who has logged 1,318 defensive and 580 special teams snaps since his selection in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Practice over. A better day for offense but still a good one for defense. Smith’s interception the only turnover. And I didn’t notice any injuries. However, Ugo Amadi was not out here. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 2, 2022

There were no updates provided on Amadi’s absence Tuesday, so with any luck it will have been nothing of significance, and he’ll be back to practice soon.

As for Ryan Neal, even though Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times initially reported, “[he] did not notice any injuries”, he later amended that statement and appears to have confirmed this tweet.

Per Enzo, Ryan Neal limped off practice field. They started 30 mins ago — Brandon Seeley (@32KrewCapt) August 2, 2022

To amend this, I forgot that Ryan Neal appeared to suffer some sort of foot/leg injury early on and did not return. Unclear the severity..... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

How severe any injury is for Neal could prove crucial in the battle for playing time in the back end of the secondary. There is no question the starters are, of course Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams at the safety spots and Neal had been the presumed backup. However, with Adams missing time last week due to a broken finger and Neal missing part of practice Tuesday, it may have opened the door for Josh Jones, a 2017 second round pick of the Green Bay Packers, to potentially earn a spot on the roster.