Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 6 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is underway!

We’ve reached the six day of streamed practices (and second day of padded practice) from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed will be at the top of the page just before 1:40 PM PT. You better watch this as quickly as possible, because these videos do get set to private pretty quickly after the session is over.

If any interesting news, highlights, or injury updates pop up then we will have coverage right away. Otherwise just chill and get hyped for a new season of Seahawks football!

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice