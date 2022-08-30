One month ago K.J. Wright gave one of the most moving and memorable retirement speeches an NFL player has ever given.

On Monday he asked the public if he should change his mind.

Wright took to Instagram on August 29th with a pic of himself on a football field and a simple poll, to which 89% of his followers indicated he should play again.

He also responded on Twitter to those who had tracked the results on that platform as well.

K.J. Wright sits in extremely rare space of those from the best of the Legion of Boom days who hasn’t ever landed himself in trouble, publicly undermined the coach, or played for a divisional rival.

It wasn’t hard to notice that beyond Jordyn Brooks, linebacker is no longer an area of strength on this roster. In fact, it’s now become one of the most concerning position groups on the team.

Two positions I believe #Seahawks need to be aggressive in waiver wire: Center and linebacker



Two backups behind Austin Blythe did nothing to help themselves tonight. Linebacker remains razor-thin depth wise and was a problem again tonight. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 27, 2022

Wright would join an incredibly long list of player to retire-but-not-really, including the most recent Tom Brady. However, he’s already indicated that he would only play for the Seattle Seahawks, so it’s up to him and them if he’s being genuine.

It’s very difficult to hang up the cleats.