It’s here: The Seahawks’ intitial 53 man roster for 2022

Preseason is over and all 32 teams across the NFL must trim their roster down to 53 players prior to Tuesday at 4 PM New York Time. For the Seattle Seahawks the 2022 season marks a season of change as for the first time in over a decade neither Bobby Wagner nor Russell Wilson will be on the team, but Hawks fans should get to see each of them in action at Lumen Field during the season.

In any case, nobody clicked on this link to read a bunch of pre-roster fluff, so here is who made the cut and who did not.

Quarterback:

Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason

Running Back:

Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Josh Johnson (injured), Darwin Thompson and Ronnie Rivers

Tight End:

Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson, Cade Brewer and Tyler Mabry

Wide Receiver:

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside , Freddie Swain , Aaron Fuller , Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson , Kevin Kassis , Bo Melton and Dareke Young

Offensive Line:

Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Dakoda Shepley , Kyle Fuller, Phil Haynes, Greg Eiland , Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan and Liam Ryan

Defensive Line: Myles Adams, Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quentin Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Al Woods, Jarrod Hewitt and L.J. Collier

Linebacker: Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Tyreke Smith (IR), Alton Robinson, Vi Jones , Aaron Donkor , Tanner Muse , Lakiem Williams , Joel Dublanko , Joshua Onujiogu and Jon Rhattigan (PUP)

Cornerback: Sidney Jones, Artie Burns, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Justin Coleman , Mike Jackson, John Reid, Jameson Houston and Tre Brown (PUP)

Safety: Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Marquise Blair , Joey Blount, Deontai Williams and Scott Nelson

Specialists: Jason Myers, Tyler Ott and Michael Dickson

And that’s the initial 53 man roster for the 2022 Seahawks.