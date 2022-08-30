Pre-Snap Reads 8/30: Seahawks have until 1 PM PT to get down to 53 players

Portland is cooler than Seattle. Discuss.

Seahawks News

I’m 90% sure the Seahawks will draft these 4 positions early next year

Seaside Bonus, 8/29/22: We know QB is one of them, but what about the other three when Seattle is on the clock so many times?

'I Feel Like I'm 25': Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Reveals Key to Staying Fresh - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Smith was named Seattle's starting quarterback Friday.

Will Seahawks CB Mike Jackson Make Roster After 'Tremendous Preseason'? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the midst of several injuries at cornerback, the Seahawks have seen substantial growth from Jackson.

Seahawks Mailbag: Assessing The Defense, Roster Hopefuls & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright Excited About Rookie CB Tariq Woolen

K.J. Wright shared his excitement about rookie Tariq Woolen while on Seattle Sports 710AM’s Bump and Stacy Show.

Live stream Monday with Jeff Simmons « Seahawks Draft Blog

The big Seahawks debate with Rob Stanton and Jeff Simmons

Bumpus: 4 Seahawks rookies who've earned Week 1 starting jobs - Seattle Sports

When the Seahawks face the Broncos Week 1, Michael Bumpus expects to see four rookie draft picks starting between the offense and defense.

Wyman's Seahawks Takeaways: Smith wins QB battle, preseason stars - Seattle Sports

Watch video of Dave Wyman break down his takeaways from the Seahawks' preseason as well as the QB competition won by Geno Smith.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks make right choice in Geno Smith as starting quarterback

All summer and back into the spring, Locked On Seahawks podcast host Corbin Smith insisted it would be Geno Smith who would end up QB1 for the Seahawks heading into the season.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams QB2? Bryce Perkins Evaluates His Future After Highlight-Filled Preseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Perkins was one of the no-doubt stars for the Rams this preseason.

L.A. Rams final 53-man roster decisions: Last minute thoughts! - Turf Show Times

What will the Rams do at final cuts? Any surprise additions?

Cardinals roster cuts 2022: Arizona gets to final 53 after preseason - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the nfl must get their initial 53-man roster into the NFL by tomorrow.

53 Best (Opinion) - Revenge of the Birds

This is very difficult. But, here is the best 53 man roster I can think of for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, along with the 16 best practice squad keepers.

6 Cardinals Roster Cutdown Day Questions - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will need to cut down their roster from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday.

49ers to Restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s Contract and Keep Him Another Year - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What a circus this season will be.

49ers roster tracker: Niners release CB Ken Crawley, OL Dohnovan West - Niners Nation

That brings the roster to 77

49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million to be Trey Lance’s backup - Niners Nation

Garoppolo can make $10 million more in incentives. Jimmy’s new cap number is around $8.5 million

Around The NFL

NFL agent survey: 26 reps on Deshaun Watson, Brian Flores, Lamar Jackson and more - The Athletic

Maybe there is no such thing as a normal year for NFL agents, but even for longtime player representatives, the past 12 months were anything but standard.

NFL Rank 2022 - Predicting the top 100 players, with stats, notes and quotes for the league's best, including Patrick Mahomes at No. 1

More than 50 NFL experts rated players one to 100 based on how good we expect them to be during the 2022 season. Here's our ranking.

New York Jets' Sauce Gardner calls himself a 'different' rookie, plans to 'dominate' - New York Jets- ESPN

Gardner, the No. 3 overall pick, is very confident, but every rookie corner has a target on his back. His reaction? 'I'm just looking forward to it.'

Kansas City Chiefs WRs prank rookie Skyy Moore with fake dinner bill

It's all fun and games until your card gets declined. Skyy Moore had his financial adviser on the line before his teammates let him in on the joke.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy preview (aka Follow a north star)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge and it’s the beginning of Fantasy Week!

Move the Sticks: Favorite Week 1 revenge storylines + most intriguing divisions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

NFL cuts roundup: Titans to release P Brett Kern - National Football Post

The Tennessee Titans have informed longtime punter Brett Kern that he will be released, ESPN reported Monday.

2022 NFL Preview: What's the toughest division? Besides the AFC West, of course

If you want to be a contrarian and argue that a division other than the AFC West is the toughest in football, that's fine. You'd just be wrong.

Jimmy G stays in SF (for now), Tom Brady's emotionally raw presser & AFC East/West previews

After the summer of endless speculation, Jimmy Garoppolo is...staying in San Francisco for the time being.

Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2022, ranked by position

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.