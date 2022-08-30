Seahawks Roster Cuts: Seattle releasing wide receiver Freddie Swain

The first reasonably big name to miss out on the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster has emerged.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that wide receiver Freddie Swain won’t make the team.

#Seahawks have released WR Freddie Swain, per source. A key piece in last year's offense with 25 catches and 343 yards is now available. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Swain did not have a particularly good training camp or preseason and dropped passes against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. The third-year man out of Florida has amassed 38 catches for 502 yards and 6 touchdowns during his brief time in the NFL. Swain also returned punts in the 2021 season, but wasn’t the most inspiring choice for the role. He’d largely been the team’s third or fourth receiving option, but the Seahawks’ decision to sign Marquise Goodwin, as well as draft Dareke Young and Bo Melton put Swain’s roster spot under threat.

This could be good news for at least one of Penny Hart, Young, or Melton. Hart’s been on the 53-man roster before but rookies Melton and (more consistently) Young have flashed some promise in camp and preseason.