The 2022 NFL roster cuts deadline is mere hours away, and cuts are coming in a flurry for the West Coast teams. The most recent one may come as a bit of a surprise - 2019 second-round safety Marquise Blair has been released.

That 2019 class starting out with Collier and Blair looks roughhhhhhh.



DK is doing insanely heavy lifting for the quality of Seattle's 2019 draft, with Homer (!!) and Barton trailing him. https://t.co/5hxEwJZeLE — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 30, 2022

Blair has experienced the full circle of NFL experience in his short time with the Seattle Seahawks. Drafted as a safety, generated huge hype for his big hits, at times the best (PFF rated) player on the defense, a fumble forcer, Blair eventually missed an entire season with a knee injury, was also tested out at nickel corner, and eventually played / didn’t play his way into obscurity.

Now, in a season fraught with questions and inexperience as it is, the “Kam Chancellor Jr” from Utah finds himself without a role for the Seahawks.

This is...not a great look for the 2019 draft. I personally covered that John Schneider has found his drafting groove again, but steered far away from that year besides the obvious DK Metcalf.

Metcalf and Travis Homer and Cody Barton are the only three players remaining from 2019 who are expected to play significant snaps this season. If L.J. Collier makes the team, it will be a bit of a surprise and only because he was the first-round pick that year.