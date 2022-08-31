Seahawks Reacts Survey: Which position is the Seahawks’ strongest?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The first question is the one that’s been discussed to death on here but that won’t stop us! Geno Smith had the apparent early lead on Drew Lock in this quarterback competition and he never relinquished that lead. Smith has been named the Week 1 starter against the Denver Broncos, Lock’s former team. Did the Seahawks make the right call between the two choices?

As for the second question, now that the initial 53-man roster is out we have a greater idea of what the Seahawks’ depth and quality looks like at each position. Since the biggest weakness(es) has an obvious answer, let’s focus on strength. Which grouping on either offense or defense is Seattle’s strongest?

