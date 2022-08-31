Pre-Snap Reads 8/31: Seahawks roster sits at 53

Seahawks News

Seahawks 53-man roster: What changes can fans expect in 2 weeks, 2 months, and by next year?

Seaside Bonus, 8/30/22: It's only an "initial" roster and we know that Seattle's real focus is on 2023

Analysis: Rookies Reign Supreme on Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seven first-year players earned a spot on Seattle's first roster, while two undrafted rookies also snuck onto the team with stellar training camps. Reporter Corbin Smith takes a closer look at some of the key decisions made assembling the initial 53.

Seahawks’ 53-man roster: L.J. Collier in, Marquise Blair and Freddie Swain out - The Athletic

Blair and Swain were the odd men out at positions with significant depth. Meanwhile, two undrafted rookies made the initial cut.

Tuesday Round-Up: Georgia School Names New Stadium After Seahawks Legend Mack Strong

Brookstone School in Georgia named its new stadium after Seahawks Legend and alum Mack Strong.

2023 draft preview — the non-quarterbacks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Since the decision to trade Russell Wilson, I’ve set about watching every 2021 game of the four main 2023 eligible quarterbacks (at least in my opinion) — Will Levis, Tyler Van Dyke, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Seahawks unveil initial 53-man roster; Swain, Melton and Blair waived - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks officially have their 53-man roster, and they've waived recent draft picks such as Marquise Blair and Freddie Swain.

Marquise Blair, Justin Coleman cut, other surprises as Seahawks set initial 53-man roster

Rookie Coby Bryant’s recent move from cornerback to inside nickel back is real. For real games, that is.

NFC West News

L.A. Rams final 53-man roster: Winners and Losers after final cuts - Turf Show Times

Lance McCutcheon shines again, Bobby Evans survives another round of cuts

Los Angeles Rams Release Final 53-Man Roster Ahead of Week 1 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have made their cuts, and will head into Week 1 with their 53-man roster set.

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates on Hamilton, 4 Others - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave updates on the team's injuries Tuesday.

Instant Analysis of the 49ers 2022 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster for 2022.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back: 'There's no way that's bad for our team'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that bringing back veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup to young starter Trey Lance was a no-brainer, but didn't change the existing hierarchy of the starting lineup.

Around The NFL

NFL win total projections for all 32 teams: Experts react to our model - The Athletic

We ran 100,000 simulations to predict wins for every NFL team. Do our beat writers agree with the results?

NFL cuts roundup: Team-by-team tracker on roster deadline day - National Football Post

Tuesday was deadline day for every NFL team to get their rosters down to the 53-man roster that will carry them into the regular season. Eagles defens

Executives and coaches audit NFL Rank -- Answering eight questions on what we got right and wrong in top 100 rankings

Is Tom Brady still a top-20 player? Does Justin Jefferson deserve his top-10 ranking? Execs weigh in and help us answer lingering questions from our top 100 list.

Vikings make big changes to their QB room

The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room as they cut Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond.