Seahawks sit at 10th in post-roster cuts waiver wire

The Seattle Seahawks announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, which of course meant handing a number of players their walking papers. In addition to the all-but-expected cuts, there were a few names who were at least somewhat surprising — players like Marquise Blair and Freddie Swain, who sealed their respective fates with underwhelming preseasons. Now that we are past the easiest part of any coach’s job (the cuts), we are on to a more difficult part: identifying which roster rejects from other teams are worth making a run at. Players like Blair and Swain are subject to the waiver wire, as are all players with fewer than four accrued seasons. Waivers will run tomorrow, and since their order is determined by the final standings post-Super Bowl, the Seahawks are in a pretty decent position if they want to make any additions.

The #NFL waiver order as teams peruse the players available to be claimed by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9qBQKdXGf0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

Here is brief rundown on how the NFL waiver wire operates, courtesy of Draft Kings Nation:

“1. Teams do not lose priority after they make a claim. If the team with the No. 1 waiver priority puts in three waiver claims, they will get all three players... 2. Some players are not eligible for the NFL waiver wire at this point and instead immediately become free agents... Who goes through waivers? Players with fewer than four years of accrued service time are subject to waivers. A player with at least four years of accrued service time — referred to as a “vested veteran” — immediately becomes a free agent and is eligible to sign with any other team.”

So there you have it. We have entered into the oft turbulent and always mercurial time that exists in the space between when teams first announce their “final 53-man rosters” and when those same teams take the field in Week 1. So stay tuned for further updates, as we likely will see some more significant movement throughout the league in the coming days.