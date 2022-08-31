Seahawks 2022 practice squad tracker

The Seattle Seahawks trimmed the roster down on Tuesday to the 53-man limit, and with the waiver claim deadline passing as of 9 AM PT on Wednesday the team can begin to assemble its practice squad for the 2022 NFL season.

Previously adopted during the start of the COVID pandemic, NFL rules permanently now allow teams to form a 16 member practice squad. However, just like last year he Seahawks can actually have 17 through linebacker Aaron Donkor and his inclusion in the International Pathway Program. He would not count towards the 16-man limit if he’s brought back.

Rumors and reports regarding the players who will be added should start to emerge throughout the day, and Field Gulls is the place to be for any live updates on who’s expected to be signed to the practice squad.

Here’s a snippet of the primer John Gilbert wrote yesterday:

Practice Squad Eligible Players: Players with zero accrued season or with one accrued season in which they were active for fewer than nine regular-season games. Exception Players: Players with two or fewer accrued seasons Veteran Players: Teams with three or more accrued seasons When assembling the sixteen man practice squad, the following requirements exist: No more than ten of the players may be exception players and veteran players combined and No more than six of the players may be veteran players.

Per Tom Pelissero, there is competition in the quarterback room being added to the practice squad (1 of 16).

The #Seahawks are expected to sign veteran QB Sean Mannion to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

Per Doug Kyed of PFF, the Seahawks are bringing back Scott Nelson (2 of 16).

Source: #Seahawks signing S Scott Nelson to the practice squad. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2022

Per