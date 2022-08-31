Seahawks awarded pair of defenders off waivers

Barely more than a week remains until the start of the 2022 NFL season, and fans of teams across the league are getting excited about the potential for their favorite squad. For the Seattle Seahawks 2022 marks a year of change, with long time stalwarts Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner no longer on the roster, and a squad filled with youth and potential in their place.

With teams having set their 53 man rosters Tuesday, there were hundreds of talented young players who hit the waiver wire, and sitting tenth in the waiver priority, the Seahawks were in a better position with respect to making any claims than they have been in recent seasons. As such, the Seahawks took advantage of that waiver priority to add a pair of defensive players.

All the waiver claims ... pic.twitter.com/bjZRnMxYTJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2022

The Hawks were awarded defensive back Isaiah Dunn from the New York Jets and defensive end Darryl Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. The front office now has one hour to make the moves necessary in order to accommodate Dunn and Johnson on the roster.