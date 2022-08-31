Seahawks waive Joshua Onujiogu, place John Reid on injured reserve

Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks trimmed their roster down to 53 players ahead of the NFL mandated 4:00 p.m. New York time deadline for all teams to come into compliance with league rules. Then the clock started on the waiver wire deadline of noon Wednesday, subsequent to which the Seahawks were awarded two players:

Isaiah Dunn, a defensive back who had been with the New York Jets and

Darryl Johnson, a defensive end who had been with the Carolina Panthers.

The acquisition of those two players created a need for the ‘Hawks to open up a pair of spots on the roster in order to accommodate the addition of Dunn and Johnson, and the Seahawks have now made the moves necessary in order to fit the duo in.

The Seahawks waived outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and placed cornerback John Reid on injured reserve. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 31, 2022

Reid has been dealing with a groin injury according to Pete Carroll. He’s on short-term IR after making the 53-man roster, which means he’ll miss at least four games. When Tyreke Smith and Cody Thompson were placed on IR before cutdown day it meant their respective seasons were over.

The flurry of roster activity for the Seahawks is likely not finished yet, as the team is still likely to take advantage of short-term IR once again as it makes room for the return of Justin Coleman.