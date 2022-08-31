Seahawks expected to bring back Justin Coleman

As had been suspected since roster cuts were announced on Tuesday, veteran Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman should return to the 53-man roster imminently.

The #Seahawks plan to re-sign CB Justin Coleman later today, per source. One of many veterans around the league released because of short-term roster mechanics that will return once there’s a spot. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

It was not exactly a quality preseason for Coleman, who was brought back to the Seahawks after spending the past three seasons in Detroit and Miami as a slot corner and special teams contributor. Coleman struggled at times in coverage and had a glaring special teams blunder against the Chicago Bears that turned into a touchback for Michael Dickson. At the moment it looks like rookie Coby Bryant will be the starting slot corner, but it can’t be ruled out that Coleman could still see time in the defensive rotation in addition to what he brings on special teams.

Coleman is a vested veteran so he didn’t go through the waiver process. This means that later today we’ll find out which players will either be released or placed on injured reserve in order to make room for Coleman’s return to the roster.