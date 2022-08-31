Seahawks announce signing of 12 players to practice squad roster

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon after the final round of training camp cuts concluded.

Players include:

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

T Greg Eiland

WR Cade Johnson

LB Vi Jones

TE Tyler Mabry

WR Bo Melton

CB Quandre Mosely

LB Tanner Muse

S Scott Nelson

T Liam Ryan

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Aaron Donkor - Note: He does not count towards practice squad limit as part of International Pathway Program

A couple of noteworthy names are on this practice squad, including the three wide receivers. After trading for JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles former second round pick (famously selected ahead of DK Metcalf), the Seahawks retained him to their practice squad. They were also able to keep both 2022 seventh round pick Bo Melton and 2021 undrafted free agent Cade Johnson. Melton played five college seasons at Rutgers while Johnson was a star at South Dakota State during his college days.

Linebacker Tanner Muse was a third round pick by the Raiders in 2020 and played in six games for Seattle in 2021. Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Mabry is also a familiar name as he played in six games for the Seahawks last season as well.

Sean Mannion has been reportedly added to the practice squad but that’s not yet been made official. Officially, Seattle has five vacant spots to fill on the practice squad roster.