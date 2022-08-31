Seahawks officially bring back Justin Coleman, move L.J. Collier to IR

It’s been a busy couple of days for the front office of the Seattle Seahawks, who made more than two dozen moves Tuesday in order to trim the roster down to 53. Then, after being awarded a pair of players on waivers early Wednesday, the team had to make space for the newly acquired duo. In the midst of all of that, the front office got to work assembling a practice squad, and by late in the afternoon the team had filled out a dozen of the spots available spots.

Once all of that was done, all that was left for the Hawks to do was to bring back cornerback Justin Coleman, which they did late Wednesday. However, that of course required creating yet another open spot on the roster, which was accomplished by moving 2019 first round pick L.J. Collier to injured reserve.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves before this afternoon's practice. https://t.co/geRjwwDCO6 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 31, 2022

It’s likely that this pair of moves brings to close a whirlwind of a day, however, with waiver churn still transpiring across the league and five open spots on the practice squad, it’s a near certainty that Pete Carroll and John Schneider are not done tweaking things.