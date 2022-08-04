2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Raiders vs. Jaguars open thread

Why yes, NFL football is (sort of) back!

I genuinely thought the Hall of Fame Game was this Sunday, but that hasn’t been the case for years and I’m just an idiot. The annual preseason curtain raiser in Canton is to be contested between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Typically the HOF game features two teams who have had members of their organization inducted into football’s exclusive club of legends, and this year you have the Jaguars with tackle Tony Boselli, while the Raiders have the late Cliff Branch with a posthumous (and way overdue) induction.

Details on watching tonight’s showdown:

How to watch Hall of Fame Game

Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Thursday, Aug. 4, 5 PM PT

Place: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, sideline reporter Melissa Stark

Our pals at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Raiders as 2.5-point favorites and the over/under set at a preseason-ian 30.5 points. If you are betting on NFL preseason games then uh... good luck.

Enjoy football on your television! Or catch the highlights later...