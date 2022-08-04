Pre-Snap Reads 8/4: DeeJay Dallas in the middle of camp scuffle

What is your favorite/go-to Seahawks podcast?

Seahawks News

Seahawks preseason preview: What to expect vs Steelers, Bears, and Cowboys

Seaside Bonus: Which starters will play for Seattle in the preseason? When will Geno and Drew get their starts? And what to look for on the other rosters?

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett & Who? Seattle Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle has several promising young wideouts looking to emerge alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Rising Star in Seattle?: Seahawks Rookie CB Coby Bryant Turning Heads - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Coby Bryant with the No. 109 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Big Hits, Great Throws & Other Observations From Practice No. 6 Of Seahawks Training Camp

Notes and observations from Wednesday’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron On The Quarterback Competition, Camp Standouts & More

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron gives an update on the quarterback battle, players that have stood out in training camp and more

State of the Seahawks

Seahawks QB showdown remains timeshare - National Football Post

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are engaged in a quarterback competition to replace Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks' 3 draftees picked around DK in '19 can make marks on D - Seattle Sports

Three early 2019 Seahawks draft picks have chances to make a big impact for Seattle in 2022. Maura Dooley has all the detailes.

Seahawks CB Artie Burns hopes to capitalize on new chance with Seattle - Seattle Sports

Coming off a promising 2021 in Chicago, Artie Burns is hoping the likelihood he will start for the Seahawks will continue his upward path.

Heated Seahawks camp day 7: Safeties hammer guys. DeeJay Dallas responds; QBs status quo

Since no one is beating out anyone in the Geno Smith-Drew Lock quarterback competition — it still hasn’t truly started yet — the defense is deciding to beat up guys.

Tempers flare between offense and defense during Seahawks training camp Wednesday

That pass was one of several nice throws Lock, who again worked exclusively behind the second team offensive line with Geno Smith again running the first team, had on the day, including about a 40-yarder early on to rookie Bo Melton. But Smith had his share, as well, including a crossing pattern early on to Tyler Lockett for about a 30-yard gain and then later in practice about a 25-yard gain on a fade route to DK Metcalf, who was closely guarded by rookie Tariq Woolen.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Reveals 'Much Higher Level' of Expectations - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After missing a majority of last season, Akers is ready for a breakout third campaign.

Rams training camp notes: Matthew Stafford out again, what’s next? - Turf Show Times

McVay stresses fans not to worry, says it is all part of the plan

LA Rams: Getting to know Sean McVay’s the coaching staff - Turf Show Times

Tracking additions and inter-staff movement after the Super Bowl win

Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Few receivers in NFL chronicle have had as remarkable a season as Cooper Kupp's 2021 campaign.

The Impact of D.J. Humphries’ Contract Extension - Revenge of the Birds

The significance of the Arizona Cardinals signing of D.J. Humphries to a 3 year $66.8M contract extension, with $34M guaranteed and $21M in year 1:

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations : Brown Arrested, Vets Get Day Off - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

A majority of the Cardinals veteran players were given the day to rest but the practice was overshadowed by the arrest of receiver Marquise Brown.

The 49ers are Winning the Super Bowl this Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl this season.

Five Observations From Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp: Brandon Aiyuk is a Shooting Star - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brandon Aiyuk stole the show at day 8 of 49ers training camp with some phenomenal plays.

49ers news: Deebo Samuel isn’t worried about playing running back; will do whatever it takes to win - Niners Nation

Deebo also spoke about his relationship with Shanahan

49ers training camp, Day 7 recap: Brandon Aiyuk continues to ascend, while Trey Lance and Deebo Samuel work on their timing - Niners Nation

And some insight on the rest of the offense

2022 NFL preseason: 49ers' Drake Jackson is a top rookie to watch

Football has returned to a screen near you and the rookies are ready to play.

Around The NFL

Jason Kelce ‘leads the orchestra’: 12 years of stories on the Eagles’ offensive line - The Athletic

A brilliant leader with a temper and a great sense of humor, Kelce has made a profound impact on his Eagles teammates through the years.

Deshaun Watson suspended - What does it mean? And what's next for the QB and the Cleveland Browns?

Now that a jointly appointed disciplinary officer has ruled, and an appeal has been filed, we answer the most pressing questions.

NFL's best players ever at every defensive position -- Is Lawrence Taylor the GOAT edge rusher? Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed at safety?

We asked 50 experts to vote for the NFL's all-time greatest edge rusher, cornerback and kicker. Who stands out as the GOAT at defensive and special teams positions?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 3

Last Tuesday, the Steelers signed ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ to add depth at running back. On Wednesday, the Steelers announced that McNichols was done for the season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Training Camp Buzz: Packers' Jordan Love showing growth entering Year 3; Carson Wentz taking command of Washington's offense

Packers QB Jordan Love is showing tremendous growth as he enters Year 3, which could help decide the team's WR depth chart. How did Commanders QB Carson Wentz react in the team's first padded practice?

NFL was warned about Deshaun Watson's suspension length in June, giving league month to consider taking control of outcome

If you were going to trace the NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal back to a starting point, to a juncture where it became likely the league was going to overturn a decision from independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, it would have been early in the disciplinary hearing attended by Watson and his legal camp, along with representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Watch: Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker talk with NFL on NBC about upcoming season

The Jacksonville Jaguars rarely get a chance to appear on NBC, but that will be the case Thursday as they will be participating in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will mark the second time they’ve competed in the annual game, with the first time being in their inaugural season in 1995.

George Fant gives his thoughts on the state of the Jets

The offensive line of the New York Jets has gone through a bit of an overhaul over the past couple of seasons, particularly the last two, as they try to protect QB Zach Wilson.